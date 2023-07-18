Big Brother Naija 2022 winner Phyna has been dragged over her insensitive posts about a lady who her boyfriend allegedly killed

In a new post on Snapchat, the reality star didn't seem to care about the situation and laughed while asking what she did wrong

In other posts, Phyna called out those dragging her and noted that she and her father had been wished death, and people laughed

On July 17, 2023, news spread on social media of how one Instagram influencer, @Austa_XXO, was stabbed and killed by her boyfriend and Instagram big boy, @Killaboigram.

Phyna's reaction to the news as well as the conclusion she jumped to, got people angry, and many labelled her insensitive.

Not one to cower in the face of dragging, Phyna made a video and several posts defending herself and her actions.

The reality star first laughed at the people dragging her and queried why anyone would think her posts revolved around them.

She said she hadn't seen anything happening online, yet people have responded, dragged and advised her.

The 2022 winner also boasted that she is the real online sensation because she got people mad online.

See posts below:

Netizens react to Phyna's reply

The reality star's reply got people riled up all over again, and they did not waste time draging her.

Read some comments gathered below:

teeto__olayeni:

"This babe lacks emotional intelligence. Forever a gutter girl. Later she go come do stupid apology "

mainland_chow:

"I’ll never forgive y’all for making her rich and famous."

aduke_luxury_store:

"This girl doesn’t have a single iota of emotional intelligence. She’s always in the news for the wrong reasons! ."

d3.3e:

"This lady just irks my soul! Trying so hard to stay relevant. A girl died and you’re laughing. I don’t blame you I blame the people who gave you a platform for this kinda r*bbish."

declutter_sistah_ph:

"Even Big Brother go dey bite finger dey regret."

officiallyblogdigest:

"I dislike dis geh with passion, everything about her irritates me,very stupid thing,anyway na people wey give her fame i blame"

idarahonesty_e:

"You don’t learn empathy in school.. is in you…if you have it , you have it. Mental Health / Emotional Intelligence should be a compulsory course in all universities in Nigeria. #verysad."

_p.e.r.k.y:

"My sister supported this lady. I might just unsister her."

artistrybysommie:

"Goshhhh phyna is soo insensitive. She completely lacks Empathy."

BBN’s Phyna clears Whitemoney over ‘Who Dey’ slang

Big Brother Naija winners Whitemoney and Phyna finally had the time to iron out who copied whom on the show.

In an interview with Xm Base Sparks, the reality stars talked and Whitemoney asked Phyna about rumours of her copying his slang 'who dey', while she was in the house.

Phyna denied ever copying her colleague; according to her, she had been auditioning for the show for years, and any years she didn't get in, she refused to watch.

