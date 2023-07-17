A Nigerian woman has caused quite a stir on social media as she called out her child's deadbeat father

She shared a picture of her grown daughter and that of the child's father with a sarcastic message to him

Social media users sent the single mum kind words and dragged her baby daddy as they shared their experiences

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to showcase her 7-year-old daughter as she sent a sarcastic message to the kid's father.

She appreciated the kid's father, Femi Ademayowa, for abandoning her with her pregnancy years ago and shared the man's photo alongside her child's own.

She called out her child's father. Photo Credit: @olusholaogunley

"Femi Ademayowa thank u for abandoning me with the baby pregnancy. She's 7 years now,' her post read.

The video blew up on TikTok, amassing over 43k views at the time of making this report. People wondered if her baby daddy was still alive.

Many ladies, who have had dealings with men named Femi in the past, shared their experiences as they supported the lady.

Watch the video below:

People encourage the woman

Single mother of 1 said:

"Naso my baby papa (femi) abandoned his first child with me … thank God my boy is now 4years old."

Mummyn muhsin said:

"I found him on Facebook he lives in abuja and went to university of ado ekiti (UNAD) plus he is from lle-lle."

user8075987559383 said:

"Mine is 12years, we good parents shall eat the fruits of our labor in Jesus name amen."

temitopebags said:

"I love rhis woman that's how single mother should be doing for all man that they are abandon woman or the man that stay for their responsibility."

Nofeesah said:

"You sure say he never die? Me I go search for am on Facebook say make I say hello , just as GLB teach us, na 2018 him post last."

Sonia said:

"The fear of Femi, is the beginning of wisdom my own Femi Left me with 3 lovely children."

Elizade Lizzy said:

"Femi.what a name!! sister why did you make mistake of getting anything to do with someone that bears that name."

