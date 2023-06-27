A Celestial prophet has given popular Nigerian pastor, David Ibiyeomie, 14 days to apologize publicly

The prophet slammed Ibiyeomie over his comments against the Celestial Church of Christ and warned him to apologize

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many sharing their thoughts about the prophet's warning

A celestial prophet has sent out a stern warning to Pastor David Ibiyeomie, days after he expressed his opinion about the Celestial church.

During a recent church service, Ibiyeomie revealed that he does not like white garment churches because of their worship style.

Celestial prophet gives pastor David Ibiyeomie 14 days to apologize Photo credit: @zamani705/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Ibiyeomie said to his congregation that if people knew what they do in their churches, they would despise the Celestial Church of Christ.

Reacting to this, a prophet, who identified himself as a "Bonafide celestial prophet", noted that Pastor Ibiyeomie made a 'terrible mistake' by speaking against the Celestial community.

He warned him to retract his statement and apologize in 14 days or else he would "visit our God."

He said:

“I am saying that I want to speak to Mr or Pastor David Ibiyeomie, I am a Bonafide celestial prophet. But what he said to we the celestials, he really made a terrible mistake and as a man of God, we are expecting him within that 14 days that supreme evangelist speak against him to apologize. If he did not, this is not a word of threat, he will visit our God.”

Reactions as celestial prophet gives David Ibiyeomie 14 days to apologize

ella_chi__ said:

“Papa no apologies abeg I one see una God.”

cuban_cigaa reacted:

“Sounds like una get different God??”

faithomogwa commented:

“Just dey play, This is the reason some persons are afraid of celestial churches. Why give him 14 days? Please make it 2 sir. The Battle of prophets and pastor 2023.”

michaelvivian81 said:

“Una for tell us say na different God una dey serve na.”

ella_chi__ said:

“Werey who come be una God, my papa stubborn ooh.”

xwiree said:

“Lol how many God come Dey. Mk una the quick give use update Mk we Dey know which one we Dey pray to. Nigeria and cruise Mk God just help everybody.”

xcellentushers reacted:

“Ahh! This is not the Christianity the apostles left for.”

ikeogwa commented:

“Both you and ibiyeomie can never be the problem of Nigerians.”

prospamusty reacted:

“14days too much na.”

hammedhamokellyrics said:

“Elenu weytin wan happen if e nò apologize?”

riches.grace commented:

“People have been saying a lot of things about your church. He's not the only one.”

veraspringkel said:

“Native doctors the fight themselves for anambra state now prophets to pastor. Abeg sirs make una use this energy and pray for better Nigeria biko.”

fegbas reacted:

“Shey na different God ona dey serve?”

stevotendency said:

“Who go apologize to u, @david_ibiyeomie Just day play u don't know him very well Oga shey.... Continue day play with ur mic.”

See the post below:

