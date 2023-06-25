Banky W and his wife Adesua are holding a united front in the midst of the viral cheating allegations on social media platforms

A blogger, Gistlover reported that a celebrity got his side chic prgnant, and from the description, Nigerians assume it is the singer truned politician

In a video sighted online, Banky who had urged people to go to church, mounted the pulpit and preached as usual

Popular Nigerian actor turned politician and pastor, Banky W went about his normal church activities despite the fact that he is trending on social media platforms.

The media personality allegedly cheated on his wife Adesua with his ex and former signee, Niyola.

Banky W stirs reaction as he preaches in church amid cheating allegations Photo credit: @bankywellington/@gossipmilltv

Banky W delivered a compelling sermon to an enthusiastic congregation in church, blocking out the noise, reactions and controversial takes about his marriage online.

Watch the video below:

A photo of Banky and his Susu was also sighted online, as they worshipped like a normal couple instead of the one with a troubled marriage.

Netizens react to video of Banky W preaching in church

The pastor's video got people dropping different takes and using it as a measure to know if he is guilty or not.

Read some comments gathered below:

themelanificentphoenix:

"He's obviously flustered, the truth is in the unspoken words. Sadly, i think he's guilty."

dorisdobi:

"Anywhere wey belle face. From music to politics to pastor… Anything that puts food on the table. Ride on pastor."

evelyn____xx:

"This whole news might even be false. No evidence at all. Unfortunately people are already tarnishing his image."

iam_rasz:

"I cannot bash him or say anything bad because I’m not even any better.. Tankio"

ebysweden:

"God is merciful, that’s all I can say. Sometimes when someone is preaching about their life on the altar, they are normally supposed to receive a small electric shock in their mouth"

kastropee_:

"I love the fact that they both ignored all of you una family problems full ground na successful people family problems una carry for head "

sharonofficial126:

"Don’t let anyone distract you from your heavenly race banky W do you and the world will adjust.He is a focused man and remember no one is perfect."

nkesii._:

"But there hasn’t been any proof of his infidelity though so we can’t really be sure."

Banky W breaks silence amid cheating allegations

On Saturday, June 24, a popular blogger Gistlover revealed that a certain celebrity with peculiar descriptions got his side chic pregnant.

Nigerian ran with the description and came up with Banky W as the culprit who had cheated on his beautiful wife, Adesua.

After the news broke, he reacted on his Instagram story channel. Banky shared a flier from the church he preaches at and urged people not to miss out.

