Carlton Funderburke, the Kansas City pastor who broke-shamed his church members has turned in an apology.

In an August 7 sermon, the senior pastor of Church at the Well in Kansas City, Missouri tongue-lashed his members for not buying him Movado wristwatch.

Pastor Carlton Funderburke admits hurting his members through his words. Photo credit: Facebook/Church at the Well.

He said in the sermon:

"This is how I know you’re still poor, broke, busted and disgusted, because of how you been honoring me. I’m not worth your McDonald’s money? I’m not worth your Red Lobster money? I ain’t worth your St. John Knits — y’all can’t afford nohow. I ain’t worth y'all Louis Vuitton? I ain’t worth your Prada? I’m not worth your Gucci?"

He lashed out at the members for not gifting him the timepiece even though they know how he wanted it.

He continued his angry sermon:

"And y'all know I asked for one last year. Here it is all the way in August and I still ain’t got it," he said. "Y'all ain’t said nothing. Let me kick down the door and talk to my cheap sons and daughters."

Video makes it to TikTok

Things however went down south after the video was posted on TikTok and it generated thousands of views and comments. The pastor has now appologised in a new video.

He said:

"Though there is context behind the content of the clip, no context will suffice to explain the hurt and anguish caused by my words. I've spoken to those I am accountable to and have received their correction and instruction," he said. "I have also privately apologized to our church, who has extended their love and support to me."

Watch the apology video below:

