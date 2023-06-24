Saheed Osupa recently received applause on social media after purchasing an industrial generator for a pastor

According to reports, this is the same pastor who built a home for veteran Yoruba movie star, Iya Gbonkan

A short while ago, the fuji musician also gifted Gbonkan with the sum of N300,000

Popular Nigerian Fuji musician, Saheed Osupa, is currently receiving applause over his recent grand gesture to a pastor, Gabriel Agbala.

Earlier, the pastor went viral on social media for helping with calls for donations towards the new home of veteran Yorbua actress, Iya Gbonka.

Saheed Osupa bought an industrial generator for Pastor Gabriel Agbala. Credit: @kingsaheedosupa, @temilolasobola

Following the pastor's selfless act, Osupa gifted him an industrial generator for his church.

In a video posted by blogger @temilolasobola, the pastor can be seen taking delivery of the huge generator plant.

Speaking in Yoruba, the pastor was heard saying:

"God has been answering prayers. We didn't ask, he (Osupa) just asked me what kind of gen we use, I told him it's a normal one. He asked if we have Mikano, I said no and the singer said he would send someone to bring one before Wednesday. Today is Wednesday morning, he paid for everything including the delivery, and sent it to the church. He's not in Nigeria at the moment, yet he sent this to us."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react as Saheed Osupa buys generator for pastor

jcubeclothingco:

"When ure doing Gods work in honesty and ure making people happy genuinely…….He will also take care of all dat concerns you."

tagunique_cake_nd_events:

"Wallahi you deserve more than this, pastor."

olori_ranti_ajayi:

“Like a stone thrown into a pond, a good deed can create ripples that extend far beyond the initial splash.” — Jeanne Phillips."

iamoperamax:

"God will lift him up beyond his imagination.. the grace and protection of God will not depart from his family In Jesus name."

odunagorofilmz:

"I really don't know how to react to this post but God will bless every KIND soul."

princessaddy0691:

"Thank you Oba Orin Saheed Osupa. Our good pastor, you deserve plenty good things."

sumbosanusi:

"God bless you king @kingsaheedosupa this is the whole essence of humanity."

j3mamma:

"Yes ✋ the is what we call tru love in Humanity. Not considering religion. God bless you real Good sir."

Saheed Osupa donates N300k to Iya Gbonkan

Meanwhile, earlier on, Saheed Osupa made the headlines after donating money to actress Iya Gbonkan.

The veteran thespian was seen beaming with smiles after the singer pledged to give her some money.

She showed her appreciation and excitement in a video trending on social media.

