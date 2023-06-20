A Nigerian woman has shared her joy on social media over the completion of her family's new house

The excited woman shared several photos of the building right from the foundation level to the finishing stage

Reacting to the post shared on TikTok, netizens stormed the comments section to shower praises on the couple

A married woman has inspired netizens on TikTok with a captivating video of her family's new house.

The young woman with the handle @chinaprincess00 shared a step-by-step video of the processes it took to erect the new house.

Nigerian couple builds their first house Photo credit: @chinaprincess00/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video showed the house from its foundation level to the finished look.

While sharing the clip, she expressed her excitement over her husband's new feat.

"Congratulations to me and my husband's first house."

Netizens praise hardworking couple

The video has received a lot of attention from netizens who took to the comments section to congratulate the woman and her husband on their new home.

Others took the opportunity to tap into the couple's blessings while wishing them success and prosperity in their new home.

@chidera Ruby said:

“I claim it with positive energy so shall it be for me and my future husband.”

@Adaobi Faith Okechuk said:

“My testimony soon.”

@user7709975877927 reacted:

“I tap from your blessings.”

@ericajohnson2358 said:

“Congratulations to you and your hubby.”

@legendlarry commented:

“Saving this sound, will use it soon.”

@churchill__23 reacted:

“Those lights dey vex me.”

@Evans De General:

“Congratulations.”

@Simon Peter reacted:

“Good things go locate us In Jesus Name.”

@Pretty Richy said:

“Congratulations.”

Watch the video below:

Couple erect posh house in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the beautiful house owned by a Nigerian couple based in the United States of America has thrilled netizens.

This is after an interior decorator identified as Annie Okoh shared snaps of the house on Twitter as she appreciated the couple, Mr and Mrs Rahman, for trusting her with it. Annie revealed that the couple reached out to her two years ago but on Wednesday, January 4, she officially handed the finished project to them.

"2 years ago I got a dm from a client who stays in the US requesting for our services. They trusted us and we delivered. Today , I officially handed over the finished project to the owner. Thank you Mr & Mrs Rahman. For the numerous recommendations thank you," she tweeted.

Source: Legit.ng