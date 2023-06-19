An emotional video shared via the popular app, TikTok, has triggered massive reactions from netizens on the app

The video showed the reaction of a Nigerian man after he was informed that his beautiful wife was pregnant

Netizens have reacted massively to the video with many congratulating the couple on the good news

A Nigerian man could not control his tears after hearing the great news about his wife's pregnancy.

His wife identified as @tolzcharis on TikTok captured the hearts of netizens as she shared a heartwarming video of the moment she revealed to her husband that they were having a baby.

Man sheds tears of joy as wife gets pregnant after years of waiting Photo credit: @tolzcharis/ TikTok.

The doting couple had been waiting to be blessed with the fruit of the womb after many years.

In the video, the emotional father-to-be was seen breaking down in tears as he expressed his joy and gratitude.

The clip has since gone viral, with thousands of people sharing their congratulatory messages to the couple.

Netizens congratulate sweet couple

@angelalexander6045 said:

“I tap from this great blessing, congratulations.”

@Isha Kamara191 reacted:

“Congratulations this will end in praise IJN.”

Watch the video below:

Couple welcome twins after 46 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a patient Nigerian man and his wife have welcomed twin babies after 46 years of childlessness. A photo of the man, his wife and the twins was posted on Twitter by Harrison Onuoha.

The photo of the couple and their newborn children has sparked positive reactions on Twitter as people marvelled at what they described as a miracle. The story of the couple and the many years they have waited to have children of their own has been cited as evidence that God can do all things.

Harrison wrote while posting the photo: "After 46 years of childlessness and waiting, God has blessed us with twins. What God cannot do does not exist." Twitter users are celebrating with the couple and praising them for their patience.

Source: Legit.ng