Social media users have gushed over viral pictures showing the house belonging to a Nigerian couple living abroad

A lady whose company handled the building project stated the couple contacted her to execute the job two years ago

From what appeared to be inan uncompleted state, the house now wears a transformed posh look

The beautiful house owned by a Nigerian couple based in the United States of America has thrilled netizens.

This is after an interior decorator identified as Annie Okoh shared snaps of the house on Twitter as she appreciated the couple, Mr and Mrs Rahman, for trusting her with it.

Their house was restructured. Photo Credit: @DuchessAnnie

Annie revealed that the couple reached out to her two years ago but on Wednesday, January 4, she officially handed the finished project to them

"2 years ago I got a dm from a client who stays in the US requesting for our services. They trusted us and we delivered. Today , I officially handed over the finished project to the owner. Thank you Mr & Mrs Rahman. For the numerous recommendations thank you," she tweeted.

Her tweet blew up as people hailed the lovely work her company did. Responding to comments, Annie added she selected the colour of the interior but sub-contracted it and also reinforced some parts of the house.

See her tweet below:

Social media reactions

@ChubbyMedia3 said:

"This is absolutely beautiful I love interior designs alot. a well furnished home is just Heaven on Earth."

@Veevee_Diamond said:

"This is so beautiful!!!

"I will own a house like this, from my mouth to God's ear .

"Let me just continue working hard."

@jabsugar said:

"The learning curve for me is to some vendors that don't respond to DMs or too arrogant in their responses. Your customer care is out of this world. Keep it up."

@zkjango said:

"Good job especially the stairs cos I can see it was a disaster waiting to happen as the stringer depth is too thin and may collapse under heavy load.weldone."

@AgbogunleriSM said:

"Even though I don't have 10k in my account now, I know you will build a house for me before the end of this year. I have a strong belief."

Man abroad flaunts house his cousin built for him at home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man abroad had shown off the house his cousin built for him.

In a TikTok video, he shared different parts of the uncompleted building project as he praised his cousin for her honesty.

Labourers could be seen laying the foundation for another part of the house. Building materials such as sand, iron and blocks could be seen lying on the ground.

It appeared that the man had been sending her money to execute the project and she didn't disappoint or break his trust in her.

Source: Legit.ng