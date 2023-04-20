A young Nigerian lady was happy when she heard a voice that sounded like Davido on the phone in a prank video

A man who could imitate Davido's voice spoke to her about needing her and a few others for a video shoot

The lady broke down in tears when she got to where she was asked to meet the singer and realised she had been pranked

A young Nigerian man, @realflowerboy1, who makes prank videos employed the service of a man who can mimic the voice of Nigerian celebrities.

The prankster got a number of a lady who had been longing to meet Davido and called her. While she was on the call, he told her that Davido was looking for six ladies for his new music video. The man even put the fake singer on speaker, and the voice imitation was perfect.

The lady cried when she discovered she had been pranked. Photo source: @realflowerboy1

Lady falls for Davido's "voice"

When the lady heard the Davido-like voice, she was thrilled. She said she was available immediately. They gave the lady a location to meet up with them, and she had no problem with it.

On the lady's arrival, she was told she would have to go to Davido's hotel and make him happy. The lady said:

"I can do anything for Davido. I have been a Davido's fan for long... I can do more than stripping for Davido. I love Davido."

When the lady finally met the young man that had been faking Davido's voice, she became very angry and cried.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

BarbieTee said:

"Davido change voice after the slap asap."

obarotimi atunrase said:

"She is available but davido is unavailable."

lannahmizzy said:

"Davido must watch this video. l repeat it 5 times."

Claire Patrick said:

"Na not shaggi voice be this no b Davido."

Pammy_Pana said:

"Lol. Arrange a meeting for her to meet Davido wooh she is a real fan."

