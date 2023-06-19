A young man showed people how he made a container into a self-con house with home appliances and facilities installed

With the container sitting at the end of the land, the landlord showed his garden in the same compound

People who watched his video said they would love to visit him and have a look at the lovely interior decor design

A man who loves farming has made a video of a 40 feet container he turned into a house in his village.

While speaking in the TikTok clip, the man, @farminginafrica_official, revealed that he installed the container on a plot of land. He made sure other parts of the land had nature around.

The man's bathroom and other parts of the container house look beautiful with its decor. Photo source: @farminginafrica_official

Source: TikTok

Container home with cool

The man said his two rottweilers kept guard for him whenever he was not around.

Though the exterior was a bit rusty, the interior was well-designed with furniture and everyday home appliances.

A part of the container was made into a kitchen with a cute cabinet, fridge, and cooker. At the end of his apartment was his bed. Close to his bed was a TV hanger.

The best place in the house was his bathroom. His bathtub was well-installed with wooden padding.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sweet-ginger said:

"That my dream house."

Deborah Amedzrovi said:

"I almost type can I join you when next u are going till I head the family."

eauwradwo said:

"I almost type " i tap into your blessings before i heard container house. boi."

Dr. Jay_Smiles asked:

"How much would something like that cost?"

lovelygirl said:

"Wow is even more than a container house."

Young_Joy22 said:

"A hot tub at the left side with a garden jungle like , with bbq stand close by would be cool too. Hitherto that this is brilliant."

user8045059085811 said:

"This is fantastic … I have seen many videos on YouTube and I’m drawn to such simple living. It’s beautiful. Well done."

Source: Legit.ng