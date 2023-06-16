A Nigerian lady has cried out online after her boyfriend dumped and blocked her on social media

According to the lady, their problem started after she cooked and served him a unique plate of jollof rice

The confused lady shared a photo of the food she cooked, and netizens supported her man's decision

A Twitter user identified as @literally_rae has shared a picture of the plate of jollof rice she made for her new boyfriend.

She sadly revealed in her tweet that he blocked her the following day just after tasting her food.

Lady shares photo of food she cooked for new boyfriend Photo credit: Literally_rae/ Twitter, Andrew Lichtenstein/ Getty images.

Source: UGC

The photo showed a unique-looking plate of rice with two big pieces of fish placed on top.

While sharing the photo, Literally_rae's caption asked:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Made this for my new boyfriend and he blocked me the following day. Could there be something wrong?”

Furthermore, @literally_rae explained that she met the guy on Twitter, and he has blocked her on all platforms.

The post has since gone viral on social media, with many people reacting.

Some netizens have expressed sympathy for @literally_rae, while others criticised the guy for ghosting her after she made him a meal.

Others, however, maintained that her food didn't look nice and her man made the right decision.

Reactions as lady shares photo of food she cooked for boyfriend

@hardeydoying reacted:

“The gods don't take half sacrifice, where's your boiled egg?”

@MAYOR_.... said:

“Hunger never wire am na why him dey misbehave with food.”

STARBOY RICHEE O*O said:

“This is konkontion rice you for put boiled egg join am.”

@fuzzyna22 said:

“After giving you 50k for food and you made this.”

@LionStarzy said:

“Na lie show us evidence of him blocked you .. and again may be he's a vegetarian if your story is true.”

@ObajiStar ... reacted:

“It's eye appealing. I can't tell about the taste.”

@BEAUTYBYKI. said:

“This is my favorite u see that fish omg.”

@RadicalTh... said:

“Go and serve it to your father and if he's okay with it, then there is nothing wrong.”

@shirlen_ray commented:

“This ain't even attractive.”

@ToonzPhil said:

“The jollof rice no jollof completely.”

See the post below:

Lady shares photo of food an admirer served her

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady with the handle @nihiinn on Twitter decided to take her friendship with a man to the next step by visiting him at home. To entertain her, the guy treated her to a typical affordable home-cooked meal that wasn't hard to prepare.

He boiled white yam, garnished it with palm oil, and served her with one water sachet. When she arrived, he presented the dish to her, but she was not having it. The upset lady took a photo of the food and posted it on Twitter, expressing her displeasure.

"Visiting this guy for the first time. He offered me Yam and Oil with sachet water," she lamented. However, reacting to her tweet, some netizens slammed her for taking a picture of the food she was served and posting it online to taunt the man.

Source: Legit.ng