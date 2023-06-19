A cute young man has caused a stir on the popular app, TikTok, after showing off the uniqueness of his lips

In the video which quickly went viral, he showed a close-up view of his lips which puffed out in the middle

While some people on the app thought his lips looked weird, others praised his look and tagged him as special

A young man has taken the internet by storm after sharing a video via his official TikTok account.

The man identified as sayhey_to_akanbi on the platform posted a video of his lips which had a unique design.

Boy flaunts unique lips Photo credit: @sayheytoakanbi/ TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video, the man's lower lip appeared to have a puff on top of it, which left viewers amazed.

The video has garnered thousands of views and comments from people all around the world who had different things to say about the young man.

Many expressed their shock at the man's unusual lip formation with some suggesting that it might be a medical condition.

Reactions trail video of man flaunting his unique lips

@Favour said:

“I have so many questions.”

@joke Tanu said:

"I believe it's a medical condition."

@PRETTYBOY-NAZA reacted:

“The fact your lips is different from ours is so unique.”

@Tammy commented:

“Kini u people on this app too dey lie abeg the lip no fine.”

@Sharonniah said:

“Didn’t you watch this video before posting did it sit right with you.”

@Daniella reacted:

“I will leave this comment here for any body to like it so I can go back to think of what happened to his lips.”

@Pwetty said:

“I love your lips.”

@e_jesslyne said:

“The comment here are so funny biko the lips isn’t bad tho is cute.”

Man undergoes dark lips neutralisation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the trend of people brightening their lip colour has continued to trend on social media and one particular clip has got people talking. In the video, a man is seen showing his lips which were dark before the procedure which saw the colour change.

The procedure carried out by a student of the beautician sees him with much brighter and glossier lips. Some internet users pointed out that what was seen at the end of the video was not the final look, adding that it would look more natural with time as he healed.

zeeliciousfairy: "Y’all calm down, that’s lip neutralization. Orange corrector pigment was used to neutralize the dark lips and give it a lighter lip color. Once the lip heals, it’s not going to be that color, it’s going to be normal lip color, but with a brighter tone. This is even more effective and safe than using pink lips balm."

Source: Legit.ng