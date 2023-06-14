Happie Boys now have a reason to smile as the founder of OPM finally forgives and restores their scholarship

This is coming shortly after the boys raised an alarm on Instagram over the hardship they have been facing in Cyprus

The boys also leaked an alleged voice note of OPM pastor placing curses on them for being ungrateful

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), has announced his decision to restore the scholarship of Happie Boys.

Happie Boys reportedly had their scholarship suspended due to the high dollar rate, which made it difficult for the church General to pay their school fees.

OPM pastor forgives Happie Boys Photo credit: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere/ Facebook, Happie Boys/ Instagram.

Following this, the boys cried out online over hardship and also accused the pastor of placing a curse on them.

However, in an update, the pastor has decided to forgive them and restore their scholarship to continue their studies at any university in Nigeria or the Benin Republic.

The matron who took care of the boys has been instructed to arrange their return to Nigeria.

He wrote on his official Facebook page:

“I am Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM). I feel humbled by the level of appreciation I received from well-meaning Nigerians for my good works in improving the lives of the less privileged in Nigeria.

"We all know the story of happy boys and how I intervened by sending them to Cyprus for studies. I felt at their age what they need is education not to work as security.

"Because of the Dollar rate, which became a heavy financial burden on me in paying school fees for over 4,000 persons on my scholarship programme, I stopped funding to Wait and see if the dollar will come down.

"I also communicated to every parent and gave them options either to return to Nigeria and continue their studies or Benin Republic. Now Because of God and as a father, I have decided to forgive happy boys for whatever thing they Posted against me and the church.

"On this note, I have decided to restore their scholarship to continue in any university in Nigeria or University in Benin Republic. I have instructed the matron who I employed to take care of them to arrange their ticket to return to Nigeria.”

Reactions as OPM pastor forgives Happie Boys

Comrade Phils reacted:

“Super!”

Doris Nyeche commented:

“Paying back evil for good, you see? They were busy drawing tattoos, buying designers clothes and shoes, living expensive larger life style and showing off as big boiz on Instagram but can't hustle. You didn't use your head boys!Daddy gave you a little PUSH and you refused to MOVE! Well, na why people no dey gree help again las las.”

Stephen Nwankwo Dike said:

“I know you, I know you will forgive them and that is why I love you, Ambassador of forgiveness.”

Prince Paul Aloke reacted:

“God knows your good efforts and people have seen it also, God bless you Daddy.”

Janie Chinyere said:

“You're a true father who though his children stray, chastises and corrects and draws them back to his bosom. May posterity always bless you.”

Catherine Malachy Inyang said:

“Ungrateful people will always remain Ungrateful Sir. You have to forgive them for your own peace, they don't even deserve your response.”

Monday Williams said

“They will not change.and I said it before now.”

Jasika Aniekan said:

“Just yesterday I was saying that Daddy said what he said out of anger, two seconds he will forgive this boys I know my Daddy very well him no get strong mind, I just pity those ranting on social media, God bless u for us Daddy du u will live long to enjoy the fruit of all ur labour, even in the mist of all this u were still helping more people regardless.”

Stephen Nwankwo Dike reacted:

“Your level and their level be like from Nigeria to China.”

Ikechukwu George Anyanwu said:

“You have don't very well Big Daddy ungrateful people everywhere God bless you Big daddy.”

Happie Boys expose chat with OPM pastor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that two Nigerian boys who were offered a scholarship to Cyprus by Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), have cried out online.

The young men, fondly called Happie boys, were fired from working at a Chicken Republic outlet last year for dancing during work hours. However, their situation changed after Apostle Chibuzor saw the video and offered to help them attend school abroad.

The scholarship they received lasted for six months, but the boys were able to sustain themselves for an additional two months. However, in an update, they claimed that living in Cyprus had become expensive as they did not come from wealthy families. They also leaked their chat with Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, who genuinely informed them that things were also hard for him here in Nigeria.

