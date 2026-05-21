A young lady shared her experience as she celebrated the conclusion of physiotherapy studies at the University of Benin

She shared how she could not believe it when she gained admission into the University of Benin, as she gave details of each year in school

Her story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the young man

A Nigerian lady, Tobechukwu Ahmed, narrated her academic journey as she finally graduated from the University of Benin.

She shared how she was surprised that she gained admission, and opened up about her five-year experience

University of Benin student bags degree in physiotherapy, shares experience

Source: TikTok

University of Benin graduate shares academic experience

Identified as @kingtobeahmed on TikTok, the lady shared what interested her more in her journey of five years.

Her words:

“The journey of a thousand miles, they say, begins with a step. I can vividly recall my first few bold steps, with my best friend @Wendyy❤️❤️✨ refreshing the jamb CAPS everyday till she saw the admission 😂

“I can clearly remember her squealing in excitement, and me shouting “it’s a lieeee!”. Well, I didn’t know exactly how many miles that journey would be, I just wanted to embark and be the best physiotherapist I could be.

“I came into the university of Benin, typical fresher, fascinated by it all and excited about everything. I didn’t know, yet again what those giant university gates had prepared for me behind them.

“Then it began, from happily running to chemistry, physics and AEB labs in 100 level, to dragging my feet to anatomy and physiology labs and battling with MCQ exams in 200 level. I still held on while finding myself in love with politics, and being in the center of every extracurricular activity you can think of 😂.

“Very quickly, I was already in 300level before I knew it. Pre-clinical student steeze set in😌. Then there was the viva and steeplechase exams, clinical reasoning, basically scratching the surface of physiotherapy before pushing us into the ocean😂. My first clinical posting experience came by and the happiness was unmatched!

“By 400 level, I was already in a pool by the ocean, carefully learning to swim, one stroke at a time. Posting had become less fun and more work, of course the excitement for it had diminished, it was still there sometimes, just not as much. My first clinical exam came, as scary as it was, your girl maintained maximum composure of course 😌.

“500 level came and the end was near. I kept pushing while enjoying my last moments as a student. The final year activities, spending time with my friends and colleagues, having fun, learning while at it too. Every single experience was worth it.

“I cannot begin to explain every challenge I faced within all those levels, but one thing I know is that I OVERCAME. Now, I’m a certified physiotherapist and I’m proud and loud about it!”

Watch the TikTok video below:

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng