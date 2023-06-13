The highly impressive result sheet of a young boy who used to work as a mechanic has amazed netizens

The brilliant young boy was taken off the streets and sent to school by a philanthropic church overseer

A glance at his result sheet revealed that the child smashed all the subjects with distinction (A)

A Nigerian boy, Prosper, has been applauded by netizens after his result was shared on the popular app Instagram.

Prosper began to work as a roadside mechanic after his father abandoned him without any source of livelihood.

Founder of Omega Power Ministries, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, discovered the young boy and enrolled him in a school.

The child's result, shortly after his enrollment, impressed netizens. He had A's in all subjects.

Sharing the photos, the OPM pastor wrote:

"These can only be GOD. Today 28 May 2023 in church master prosper just showed me his last examination result. Remember Prosper the little boy OPM church rescued from being a roadside mechanic, because the father abandoned the mother and Prosper had to stop school and start learning mechanic on the roadside.

"After rescuing Prosper, OPM have to enrol him into one of OPM partners schools. Normally when our 23 free schools is filled up, we enrol children into other schools funded by OPM. He is in one of the schools after he has finished from OPM free schools.

"Seeing these school result has really encouraged us to do more. A A A throughout his result. Just imagine if we had not intervened in his life, such a Great brain would have just wasted as a road side mechanic."

Reactions as young mechanic scores A's in all subjects

Yobetahaf said:

"Wonderful. God bless your kind heart sir."

Geraldine noted:

"Gave his teachers assignment. Thank u sir."

Lary_chiamaka wrote:

"God bless you sir."

Bibfiya said:

"Daddy please support me one connection can change my life daddy. Greetings sir. Am a young vibrant guy with a vision I own Richie aluminium worldwide."

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng