Happie Boys have continued to spill the beans, without fear, about their aborted Cyprus scholarship

The young lads dared the pastor to show the world proof of people who graduated from his many scholarships in the past and are doing well at present

They accused the OPM pastor of using and dumping people, saying 'no one can use our stars to ride private jets'

Happie Boys have sent social media into a frenzy as they continued to shed more light on the failed Cyprus scholarship that saw them drop out of school.

In a recent post on their Instagram page, the lads slammed those making negative comments about them, adding that people can never understand what they have seen.

Happie Boys claim the OPM pastor uses and dumps people. Photo Credit: @happie_boys1

Source: Instagram

The boys dared Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere to make public his proof that past beneficiaries of his scholarships are doing well at present.

They cited an example of the talented boy who was sponsored to Cyprus by OPM after he went viral for building a transformer. Sharing the boy's picture, they claimed he has returned to Nigeria as he almost died in Cyprus.

Happie Boys accused the OPM pastor of using and dumping people and urged Nigerians to be wise. Their lengthy post reads:

"Those making negative comments can never understand what we have seen. You contınue to send people on scholarshıps, Show the World the proof of those that have graduated from the schorlashıp and are doıng well for themselves, nobody can use Our stars to rıde prıvate jet and expect us to remaın quıet. You reason wıth your braın and stop beıng negatıve. Where ıs the transformer boy sponsored to Cyprus too. He has returned to Nıgerıa after he almost dıed here and hıs Mother went to a Prayer House where they told them to return the boy. Things Dey happen, who no know no know.”

In the comment section, they added:

"You sent people to abroad and abandon them after using them, you now audition for new people to use when the old people have been abandoned from A to Z, make una de reason o. All that glitters are not gold. Nigerian people should be wise o."

See their post below:

People react to Happie Boys' post

@stankor_ said:

"You guys were used for a photo opp. He benefited from the whole viral post of sponsorship. Dont be grateful and dont speak up if you have to!!! Also, we should stop promising people scholarship without a plan to see it through. If this kids didn't come public with what they have been going through, we will still think they are still being taken care off."

@_chris_star said:

"But at some point the pastor is wrong.. Before giving someone a scholarship.

"U should check ur pocket.

"Cause scholarship means u will sponsor the persons education even the cost of living throughout the stay of study…

"U cannot just give them scholarship for just 6months when you know quite alright that there parents is not capable of sponsoring them from where u stop.

"There’s no need for the scholarship na."

@preshlenas said:

"Them no use una star when you were enjoying,now cos things got a lil difficult, they are using your stars."

@gee_pee_psaz said:

"Totally understand, u don’t send people on scholarship and leave them out to dry, fulfill your promise!!"

Doctor offers to help Happie Boys

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a doctor had offered to help Happie Boys after the OPM pastor cursed them.

The Nigerian humanitarian based outside the country slammed the OPM pastor for acting like a demigod, saying the money he used for the boys and his family were offerings and tithes, not his resources.

Dr Daniel appealed to netizens close to the lads to tell them to reach him, adding that he would hand them over to his friend, a personal physician to Cyprus's president, so they could complete their studies.

Source: Legit.ng