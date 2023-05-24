Governor Samuel Ortom has revealed that he is no longer feuding with President Muhammadu Buhari

The two have been in a series of banter over the insecurity in Benue state and other parts of the country

Ortom urged President Buhari to stay back and work closely with the incoming administration

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, said he has nothing against President Muhammadu Buhari despite their heated relationship that lasted over two tenures due to the insecurity in his state.

The pragmatic Ortom open up on this development on Wednesday, May 24, during a live telecast on Arise TV's breakfast program, 'The Morning Show.'

Governor Ortom and President Buhari were always in disagreement over security matters. Photo Credit: Samuel Ortom, Muhammadu Buhari

Governor Ortom stated that despite his differences with the President and several attempts to twist the narrative against his administration, he had forgiven him.

Earlier in the month, President Buhari, in a public function, appealed to Nigerians to forgive him for his flaws and mistakes.

As reported by Punch, Governor Ortom said:

“When you don’t forgive, it means God too will not forgive. Me, as a student of the Bible and as a born-again Christian, I have forgiven President Muhammadu Buhari.”

May 29: Ortom speaks on expectations from Tinubu's incoming administration

While speaking on the incoming administration of Bola Tinubu, he noted he is optimistic for him to deliver.

He said:

“We hope that the incoming administration will provide support, help, security, economic development, and peace for our people.”

“We have suffered for eight years.”

Governor Ortom urged Buhari to stay in Nigeria and work hand in hand with the current administration to help foster the positive change required to help the country progress.

