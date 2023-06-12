The Nigerian boys who were offered scholarships by the founder of Omega Power Ministries have cried out online

Happie Boys were sent to Cyprus by Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere after they were sacked for dancing on duty

Months after resuming school in Cyprus, the boys have cried out online as they desire to return to Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Two Nigerian boys who were offered a scholarship to Cyprus by Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM) have cried out online.

The young men fondly called Happie boys were fired from their jobs at Chicken Republic last year for dancing during work hours.

Happie Boys leak chat with OPM pastor Photo credit: @happie_boys1, Apostle Chibuzor/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

However, their situation changed after Apostle Chibuzor saw the video and offered to help them attend school abroad.

The scholarship they received lasted for six months, but the boys were able to sustain themselves for an additional two months.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, in an update, they claimed that living in Cyprus has become very expensive for them as they did not come from wealthy families.

They also leaked their chat with Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere who genuinely informed them that things were also hard for him over here in Nigeria.

Happie Boys said:

“We want to use this medium to thank each and every one of you out there, more especially our family, friends and @papa.opm who helped us fly abroad to school which we are so grateful!

"After God used @gossipmilltv to show the world our built in talent from God & we are forever grateful to God for looking after us, sustaining and providing for us for the past 8 months which the scholarship lasted for only 6 months and us who didn’t come from rich homes dropped out from school because is very hard for anyone to get a job here in Cyprus! Ask @ogenecyprus.

"Living in the country became so expensive but God in heaven is seeing his children through! Let Love Lead.”

Nigerians react as Happie Boys leak chat with OPM pastor

@mr_jason___ said:

"Y’all are here bashing them, yes the man tried but Cyprus is the wrong east place to send someone to for scholarships if you can’t fully sponsor the person, una Dey always believe say ba every country better pass Naija. What this kids needed was maybe 2m each and they will be just fine or maybe 5m naira and both of them could have opened a business.”

Tweet_noel reacted:

“Was the scholarship not supposed to cover the entire study time? This is why it’s always good to avoid publicity.”

@neverpipedown_ said:

“Daddy said he doesn’t have money like before.”

@chyke49 said:

“You guys should try and get work and has done the best he can do.”

@pohkwise said:

“Wait ooo he say he broke.”

See the post below:

Man who made Happie Boys go viral says he's parting with them

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that there is currently a crack in the relationship between Nigeria's two dancing security boys known as Happy Boys and Caleb, their manager. Caleb has shared an angry video saying he is no longer interested in managing the boys.

Recall that it was Caleb who recorded the two boys as they were dancing at their work place back in February and then sent it to blogs. This according to the story, made the boys go viral and led to their sack which later became a blessing. They have since relocated abroad for studies under the scholarship of Omega Power Ministry (OPM)'s Pastor Chibuzor Chinyere.

Caleb also bagged a scholarship and travelled alongside the boys. But in the latest twist of events, Caleb said in the video that he is quiting the managerial job, as the boys lack respect. According to him, he will be handing over the boys' social media accounts to them immediately. He said in an Instagram live video: "I'm no longer their manager. Everybody should record it and post. I don't want their manager. Everybody should go on their way. Please this is what I want to say. Happy Boys does not have manager. Respect no dey."

Source: Legit.ng