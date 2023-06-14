A doctor has promised to help the Happie Boys tidy up their education after OPM founder Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere placed curses on them

The health consultant, who is based abroad, blasted the pastor, saying he has no right to place curses on God's creatures

He further shaded Apostle Chibuzor for acting like a demigod and urged people to link him up with the lads

Hope may be in the offing for the Happie Boys as a medical doctor has shown interest in rendering help to them.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 13, Doctor Ochu Daniel Ogechukwu criticised Omega Power Ministries (OPM) pastor, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, for raining curses on the lads.

Doctor Ochu Daniel Ogechukwu wants to help Happie Boys.

Source: Facebook

The Nigerian humanitarian based abroad slammed the pastor for acting like a demigod, saying the money he used for the boys and his family were offerings and tithes and not his personal resources.

Dr Daniel appealed to netizens close to the lads to tell them to reach him, adding that he will hand them over to his friend who is a personal physician to the president of Cyprus so they can complete their studies.

He also hinted at making other connections for them. He wrote:

"...Nobody has any right to place a curse on God’s creatures. (Read your Bible or Koran (Quran) very well).

"How dare you curse your fellow human being? The money you are helping them with and feeding your own children from is not even your money. It’s church money donated by others through tithes and offerings.

"Can you even give out your own 1 Naira to someone?

"I h@te to see people acting like demigods.

"Please, if anyone knows these boys, tell them to reach us to me; let me hand them over to my friend, who is the Personal physician to the president of that country, to help tidy up their education coupled with other connections.

"If men were God... Hmmm."

People react to Ochu Daniel Ogechukwu's gesture

Christian Chigaemezu Mbaegbu said:

"Why u no help them wen they wia working at the restaurant.. now u want to collect another man's Glory.. mtchew."

Lilian Osinachi said:

"You see why I love this great man sir Ochu Daniel Ogechukwu differently. Sir may the oil of greatness on your head never run dry."

Eugene Noble Okebugwu said:

"Then help others yourself so that we will see it like he does, or you can start from where he stop for this 2 fellow."

Vincent Chiamaka Gold said:

"Sir you have to condemn their actions first,, so that when finally helping them and they misbehave again, people will not laugh at you for supporting them."

Onyiba Patz said:

"I can say the man of God overreacted but the guys didn’t do well at all. Thoroughly investigate without sentiment what transpired before the cursing. You cannot resolve to blackmail or tarnish the image of who only meant to better your life. Maybe, they will end up disappointing you the same way they disappointed their benefactor."

Bestson said:

"Mr good man, there are many other poor people around the world; go and help them. And be very happy if after you helped them, they come back online (not even privately) to insult you.

"I know you are only looking for cheap popularity."

Happie Boys spill the beans on their ordeal with OPM pastor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Happie Boys had given more insight into their ordeal with the OPM pastor who cursed them.

Sharing the pastor's voice note on Instagram, the boys said they were promised a 100% scholarship but were only supported for six months.

They said the pastor told them to wait for another six months after they initially complained to him about their challenges.

According to them, the pastor complained that the rise in the dollar affected his ability to continue the scholarship sponsorship. Happie Boys said they listened and waited but got no support from the pastor.

Source: Legit.ng