A video of Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, sharing her personal experience during her 'cookathon' in Lagos state has caused an uproar online

Hilda Baci made headlines on several social media platforms after cooking for 100 hours to break a world record

In a recent interview, the Nigerian chef revealed that she was seeing her monthly flow throughout the four days

Popular Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has been dragged on Instagram after sharing her unheard experience during her cooking spree in Lagos.

In a recent interview with TV3, the chef revealed that she was on her period throughout the four days of cooking and this made it more difficult for her.

Hilda Baci says she was on her period during cookathon Photo credit: @Hilda Baci/ Instagram.

According to her, her monthly flow came early due to stress and her father was worried about her because he knew how horrible her period cramps could be.

In her words:

"I was on my period the entire time and that made it extremely difficult and extra hard. What that meant was it took away from the time that I had to rest.

"I was trying to rack up cause I get 5 minutes every time I completed 1 hour. So if I stand for one hour I had 5 minutes to rest. And I still had to do my medical checks. God bless my medical team. They were on ground.

"Because I was on my period I had to take a shower every single break I had. If I had 30 minutes I had to take a shower in that time because I had to change.

"My dad was worried because I have horrible cramps. Like really horrible cramps. So pushing through that means I can conquer things in this life."

However, this information provoked netizens who felt she didn't have to say.

Hilda Baci slammed for revealing she was on her period during cookathon

Obissyn_ceo wrote:

"Why perform such a thing on your menstrual period in the first place? Or is it that she doesn’t know her cycle well or it came unexpectedly?"

DouglasBillions commented:

"Thank God say I no chop. E for pain me."

Efya_mother said:

"Maybe it came unexpectedly because cooking or taking a challenge like this whiles you were on ur period. Wow and you sitting on tv telling ppl you were cooking and serving plenty ppl with that."

JenniferPaul_ wrote:

"Very unnecessary information. You're talking too much Hilda."

Real_payola1 reacted:

"Ah wey she take cook give men. Doesn’t she know she was not suppose to do that?"

Diamond6678544 remarked:

"Never heard about this. She did wrong to do that on period."

Hettyakorf200 said:

"And she couldn't choose any other dates on her period calendar to take up this task."

Ivri968 added:

"So disgusting to disclose this. You expecting a standing up ovation for this ridiculous info! Get ur brain check."

Watch the video below:

