Popular Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci has finally stopped her cooking marathon and has surpassed the old record held by Lata Tondon by several hours. The previous record the longest record a person had cooked was 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds.

Hilda has now gone ahead to set up a new one, as she stopped cooking at 100 hours. Social media platforms have been agog with news of exploits.

After hitting 100 hours, which was more than four hours than the last record, Hilda took an accumulated rest.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions on Twitter below:

@adaobowo1 said:

"Hilda wants to do extra 40 mins."

@iamskamal_ said:

"A big congratulations to her. The kind sleep wey hilda go sleep after this thing eh."

@FredrickOteng40 said:

"I will break your record."

Source: Legit.ng