A young woman has cried out on social media after she was sacked on her first day of resuming a new job

According to her, she only worked for about three hours before they asked her to leave and not return

The sad lady shared her story via her official TikTok account and netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A woman has stirred emotions after revealing how she got sacked on her first day of work at an airport.

She lamented that she had only worked for about three hours before they decided to lay her off.

Lady fired on her first day at work Photo credit: @stevannaelexus305/TikTok, FG Trade/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The surprised woman however noted that she wasn't the only one sacked as the company also fired some other staff without any orientation.

In her video, she revealed that the company had warned against bringing guns to the work premises.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, the company already got fed up and decided to fire all the new staff instead after one of them defaulted on the rule.

"How do I get fired on the first day at work? This was a crazy first day for work bro. First they start of with a meeting with the employees saying that they'd be pressing charges for bringing guns to work. No orientation.

"Someone the day before had a gun in their car and told someone, and they told a supervisor. So, for that they sent everyone home."

Social media reactions

@debbieevans665 said:

"I am sorry. There are more jobs out there. You may have broken a record."

@atomic_guy36 reacted:

"Why u bring it in tho man it’s an airport."

@dtyscott reacted:

"I know that vest. I'm right down the road at UPS as an aircraft mechanic. They dont play about airport property."

@ketasiaaa said:

"Don’t feel bad I got fire the next week I haven’t even been there the whole year."

@user556294369 added:

"Your mouth! That’s why you got fired."

Watch the video below:

Girl sacked from job in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady has been sacked from her job in the United Kingdom, UK after a mail she sent to report her absence from work was misunderstood. According to a video posted on Facebook by a fellow Nigerian named Tripple U, the young lady got sick and could not go to work for three weeks.

She did not keep calm over her sickness as she sent a mail obviously meant to let her employers and school know her predicament. However, the wordings of the mail she sent was completely misunderstood owing to what could be called cultural misinterpretation.

According to the story, the lady wrote in the mail that she was 'strong'. That is to say instead of saying 'I'm sick' she said 'I'm strong.' Among some Christians in Nigeria, saying 'I'm strong' when they are actually sick is seen as a way of exercising faith. But this obviously did not apply in the UK where the lady has been reportedly sacked because her employers read it straight to mean that she deliberately went AWOL.

Source: Legit.ng