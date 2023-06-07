A female writer has narrated a hilarious and almost scary encounter she had with her landlord at night

She was woken by random knocks on her window and could not believe her eyes that it was her landlord behind it

The landlord, who had a towel around his waist, made a weird request to her that left her in stitches

A lady identified as Stella has opened up on Twitter about a recent funny encounter she had with her landlord at night.

Stella said it all started after she heard knocks on her window that freaked her out.

Stella said it made her scream. Photo Credit: (@ADoseOfStella_)

Source: Getty Images

To her surprise, she said the knocks were followed by her landlord's voice. The man said he did not mean to freak her out and made a weird request.

The landlord begged Stella if she had protection she could spare as he had a guest at his house and did not want to sleep with the person without one. Stella's encounter which went viral on Twitter goes thus:

"Tell me why I woke up to someone randomly knocking on my window, I freaked out and screamed and next thing I hear my landlord’s voice saying he didn’t mean to freak me out but he has a random weird request , I asked what and he was silent for bare time (1/2).

"I had to go crack open my window a little and he was standing there with a towel tied around his waist and the most embarrassed expression before he said “please do you have a con.dom?” this man had someone at his house and didn’t have protection.

"I literally said no and laughed for like 10 minutes before I went back to sleep omg."

See her tweet below:

Reactions trail Stella's encounter with her landlord

@themavericktoki said:

"Awww... He probably got the Green light at a very odd time. But going to Salisu the maiguard would have been better than this awkwardness. Threaten him with informing his wife/kids and get a reduction on your rent. "

@bc__oe said:

"They probably used to the one he bought at night and wanted to run a quick early morning one. Chai poor man."

@OkoroDeyForYou said:

"Emi Distributor like me, during my school days na me dey distribute to the whole lodge boys cus we do get plenty from Medical outreach as per medical student,

"I will gladly give them then later go and collect my 10% if you know you know."

@AimThaMachine_ said:

"Lol, my NYSC days, after we comot from camp and drove almost 7/8 hours to my PPA, we enter corpers lodge to just chill, a guy (corper) I have never seen in my life walked through everyone and came up to me to ask for a con.dom. Saying him don dey pursue the babe for long. Lol."

@Alien_Jollof said:

"All that courage he summoned but you couldn’t help him ."

Source: Legit.ng