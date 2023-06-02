A Nigerian lady who boarded a flight from Lagos to Casablanca has narrated her ugly experience

The lady known on Twitter as @iamrenike said a particular passenger kept farting and polluting the air

She said she could not breathe properly and that the person who kept messing up the air was wicked

A lady who flew in an aeroplane from Lagos to Casablanca said someone kept fouling the air.

The lady known on Twitter as @iamrenike lamented that the passenger in question kept farting frequently.

The lady said the said passenger was wicked. Photo credit: Twitter/@iamrenike and Getty Images/Aaron Fosterm

She said the passenger realised foul-smelling farts every 10 to 15 minutes mid-air, and this made her extremely uncomfortable.

She has now come on Twitter to call out the passenger, but the person's name is not mentioned since she does not know.

She wrote:

"That reminds me. If you were the person farting every 10 - 15 mins straight on Royal Air Maroc (Lagos to Casablanca) on the 21st of May from 7:10 am to 11:30 am, I want to let you know that you’re very wicked.

"I started speaking very loudly on a 4-hour flight. You heard me loud & clear and as soon as I finished you dropped another one."

See her tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@ani_berny said:

"An act of pure wickedness. There's one man I was targeting that always show this wickedness on brt bus costain, I traced the mess to his bumbum, the irony of it is that his mess use to stick to another person's cloth everyone will be confused who's the actual messer."

@rotilaw said:

"Don't be so hard on the person, you don't know what he or she is passing through. Farts, like you have described, are often a result of stress and maybe some trauma or a nasty food combination. Apologies please."

@EMEKAEKWE said:

"The individual couldn't control it. Excessive flatulence. It's either he/she keeps dropping it, or he/she will feel uncomfortable or even faint."

Source: Legit.ng