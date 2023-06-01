Nigerians have been eagerly waiting on Guinness World Records to verify the achievement of Hilda Baci

The Nigerian chef broke a record at Amore Gardens, Lekki, Lagos state after she cooked for 100 hours

Guinness World Records in an update shared via their official Twitter account revealed that their team is currently working on it

Guinness World Records has shared a new tweet regarding Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci's cooking record.

Remember Hilda Baci cooked for 100 hours in Lagos state in a determined attempt to break a world record.

Guinness World Records breaks silence on Hilda Baci's record Photo credit: @Pius Utomi/ Getty images, Hilda Baci/ Instagram

Hilda Baci prepared several dishes for 100 hours, a record which surpassed that of the former holder, Lata Tondon.

Lata, an Indian chef, currently holds the record after cooking for about 87 hours, a feat that Hilda Baci made efforts to break.

Amid the tension from Nigerians who want Hilda Baci's record to be certified, Guinness has revealed that their records team are now on it.

Their statement was a response to Hilda Baci's post on Twitter where she revealed that she had submitted the evidence to Guinness World Records.

"Our records team are working on it", Guinness World Records wrote.

Social media reactions

Koko of Benin said:

"Una don even confirm the guy wey do the longest hour of planking seff Hilda wey first am una still dey review am."

Bop Mummy said:

"How many years will u take u n ur team to work on it? Abi till person come cook for 150hrs una go rest abi?"

Peggy Peculiar added:

"Do you want us to recruit workers from Nigeria to assist you work on it faster?"

Mayor of Epe added:

"Guys is this a joke to you? For how long na? Over two weeks? You guys should playing before we come for you guys on this Elon musk app. Kini radarada oshi leleyi."

See the post below:

