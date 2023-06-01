Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has updated her fans regarding her certification with Guinness World Records

In a recent tweet, Hilda Baci said she has submitted all her evidence and is now waiting for the result

Reacting to her post, netizens stormed the comments section to give her words of hope and encouragement

Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has revealed that she has now submitted all the evidence to Guinness World Records.

This is coming amid the tension among Nigerians regarding the certification of the chef's record.

Hilda Baci speaks on Guinness Records verification

Recall, Hilda Baci cooked for 100 hours in Lagos state and surpassed the record of the former record holder, Lata Tondon.

Following this, Nigerians have been calling on Guinness World Records to certify her feat.

Hilda Baci in an update, revealed that she has now submitted all the evidence and has been waiting for Guinness World Records to send her an email.

"Not me refreshing my email every second since we submitted all the evidence to Guinness World Records", she wrote on Twitter.

Social media reactions

Benjamin Miracle said:

"Clam down Sis. Don't forget. "A light set on mountain top can not be hidden". The History has been made it can't be erased. Cheers."

Miraclechukwu wrote:

"Calm you nerves down, you deserve it and you will get it. It will take sometime to declare you a Winner but it will surely happen darl. Congrats in addy."

King Williams wrote:

"I honestly don't understand why they're taking so long. How hard can it be to tell your workers to watch a video? I mean, humans consume so much television these days so how hard can it be?"

Ibom Princess added:

"Uyai, what’s yours is yours. No one can take it away,m. I heard the current holder mentioned it took 2 months before she was confirmed."

Miraculous Sound:

"Am not too sure you properly involved the Guinness World Record or carried them along, before going out for this challenge, if not why the sluggishness in feedback. Congratulations though, your effort it's really amazing."

See the post below:

Hilda Baci breaks record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that as Hilda Baci broke the world record for the longest cooking hours ever done by a person, Nigerians took to Twitter to share their admiration.

It should be noted that a cooking hackathon that started on Thursday, May 11, is still ongoing at the time this report was written on Monday, May 15. People gave the Nigerian lady support as she cooked.

Even after she had broken the old record, they stayed with her. A tweet shared by Pamilerin captured the moment the chef folded her hands as she surpassed the record by a few seconds with the time still reading.

