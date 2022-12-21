A Nigerian lady has stirred mixed reactions on social media over her celebratory post on her menstrual flow

The excited lady from Enugu state noted that she was happy to have finally seen the last menstrual flow for 2022

Describing this year's own as done and dusted, she looked forward to seeing that of the forthcoming 2023

A Nigerian lady, Annastasia Micheal, has celebrated seeing her last period for the year 2022.

Annastasia shared snaps with pads on Facebook she had taken as she declared this year's own done and dusted.

She posed with pads. Photo Credit: Annastasia Micheal

Source: Facebook

The Enugu indigene urged netizens to join in her celebration, adding that she had also remained chaste throughout the year.

She said there were temptations but she chose to abstain. Annastasia looked forward to seeing her period again in 2023.

Social media users however knocked her for trying to chase clout with it.

Social media reactions

Ulunne Samson said:

"I know you're scard before until u saw it anyway am on my own now."

D Paragon Jessy said:

"Thank God we no carry Belle this year oooooo."

Yung John said:

"I understand you want to chill with the big girls but been stupid is uncalled for."

Dika Chi said:

"Mumu girl.

"Na your Age mate kpaii 4 my place yesterday.

"Just dy mumu dy go.

"Think about ya life."

OzorEmeka Prince Ani said:

"As u are celebrating ur last menstruation flow for the year by the 21st of December, which means u will be free to nack all through the holiday season. Congratulations but remember one thing..."

Chimezie Cornelius said:

"All this thing you're doing looking for notic, i think last time some newsroom carried you yet you don't want to rest.

"I will tell you one secret that will make you blow."

