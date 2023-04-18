A married woman has gotten tongues wagging on Facebook after sharing her experience with a cheating husband

In her post, she revealed how her husband sent his side chick to her shop to collect a whopping sum of N150,000

Social media users have reacted massively to the story with many tackling her husband over his cheating escapade

A married woman has recounted her experience with her husband's side chick who boldly came to her shop.

According to the lady who shared her story to the Facebook group, Igbo Rant HQ, her husband only gives her N50k monthly but has a side chick that he spends heavily on.

On a particular day, he called her over the phone and asked her for N150,000. She agreed to give him and he said he would send someone over to get it.

However, the woman was shocked when her husband's side chick arrived at her shop to collect the N150,000. She immediately sent her out of the shop, an action which displeased her husband.

Her husband is demanding an apology

The heartbroken woman said her husband has refused to talk to her ever since then and is currently demanding an apology to him and his side chick.

In her words:

"I want to know what I did wrong here. I'm a married woman. My husband has this side chick that he spends heavily on. I have a business my husband opened for me gave me 500k. My husband is a salary earner. Earns 700k per month but he knows how to squander.

"He drops 50k monthly for feeding. Doesn't give me money for maintenance. Sometimes he borrows from me and I don't ask him to pay back. To the issue at hand. My husband called me over d phone and asked me that he needed 150k urgently. That somebody will come and pick it up. I agreed. I instructed my cashier that somebody will come. They should give d person 150k.

"To my greatest surprise, his side chick entered my shop. She didn't even greet me. Thank God I was at the shop when she came. She went straight to my cashier. My cashier just looked at me. I signaled her to wait. I approached the girl and asked her if she's d one that my husband sent to collect money. She said yes nonchalantly.

"I asked her to leave my shop. She left and hubby called immediately and I told him what happened. He said he will caution her for not greeting me. That the money is needed urgently. She's coming back to collect it. I told my husband that I don't have 150k to give her.

"My husband responded "na you Dey find trouble now" I checked d girl's Facebook and found out that the next day was her birthday, she probably needed that money for her birthday celebration. I insisted I'm not giving her. My husband started shouting over the phone that if he leave work and come to my shop, he will lock my shop. I wasn't really saying anything cos was at the shop and I don't want my workers to code what was happening.

"In the evening, he came to my shop and asked my workers to leave and he locked the shop. He stopped eating my food at home and he has been keeping to himself. He said I let him down in front of that girl. He no longer drop the 50k he normally drop for feeding. Saying until I apologize for disrespecting him. I want the house to tell me what I did wrong here."

See post below:

Social media reactions

Lynda Okoro said:

"Una get some kind Grace ooo. May God continue to strengthen una. How do you people stay with a man till it gets this low??? Ordinary verbal abuse, i don dey rechannel my energy to becoming self-absorbed oooo. Una dey try. Madam u no do anything wrong and i must praise ur tolerance level, e high well well."

Amaka Obasi stated:

"Ije marriage...is well. He cheated on you and still want you to apologise to him...ije di. Madam apologize to him if you can but just bear in mind that once you start to apologise you will continue to apologise, as for me I don't start what I can't finish."

Oluchi Bliss reacted:

"All those girl's that won't allow their fellow genders marriage to have peace, there is karma o."

