Patoranking, Mercy Johnson and Eight Other Celebrities Who Rose From Unlikely Beginnings
- Before the lights, cameras, and hit songs, many of Nigeria’s top stars were just regular people hustling to make ends meet
- Their stories show how greatness often starts from the most unexpected places when no one is looking
- From banking halls to fast-food counters, the list below proves that humble beginnings can lead to extraordinary success
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Most A-listers we admire today once had to pay their bills with regular jobs.
From menial hustles to nine-to-five gigs, the unexpected pre-fame careers of some of your favourite Nigerian stars might surprise you.
Here are 10 celebrities who worked regular jobs before fame found them:
1. Tems – Digital Marketer Turned Grammy Winner
Before her major breakout in Coachella and the Grammy Awards, Tems was behind a desk as a digital marketer.
In an interview with media personality Korty EO, the diva narrated how she struggled so much at the job that she was demoted to a personal assistant.
2. Mr Ibu – Hairdresser, Photographer, and Musician
The late Nollywood legend John Okafor, fondly known as Mr Ibu, tried his hand at several jobs before comedy made him a household name.
Mr Ibu once worked as a hairdresser, a photographer, and even went into the music industry. His determination eventually paid off in the movie industry, where he brought a difference to the Nigerian showbiz scene.
3. Patoranking – Rat Poison Seller and Bricklayer
Dancehall star Patoranking’s journey is one of true resilience. Before topping charts, he sold rat poison and worked as a bricklayer. While receiving his Headies Next Rated Award in 2014, he said:
“If I tell you I was once a rat killer seller, would you believe me? If I tell you I was once a bricklayer, would you believe? But God brought me out of the gutter.”
Today, his success inspires countless fans to keep pushing against the odds.
4. Mayorkun – Banker Turned Afrobeats Star
Before his viral hits like Eleko and Mama, Mayorkun was crunching numbers in the corporate world. He worked as a banker and even pursued ACCA certification in case his music career didn't work out.
But Mayorkun noticed that he didn’t have a desk, which made him rethink his path, and thankfully, music won.
5. Joeboy – Pure Water Factory Marketer
Nigerian singer Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus, aka Joeboy, once hustled at a pure water factory.
During a university strike, he took up a job as a marketer, sharing fliers and products to make ends meet.
He recalled searching for jobs across Lagos for months without luck, which led him to the gig
6. Banky W – Fast Food Worker and Knife Salesman
Nigerian singer Olubankole Wellington, aka Banky W, did multiple jobs in the US. to fund his education. From flipping burgers at McDonald’s to selling knives door-to-door, he did it all.
Those experiences shaped his resilience and prepared him for the spotlight he enjoys today.
7. P-Square – Electrician and Fan Fixer
Before becoming one of Africa’s most iconic music duos, the Okoye twins had their share of everyday jobs.
Paul once worked as an electrician, while Peter fixed fans and other electrical appliances. In a 2014 interview, Peter joked:
“I used to fix fans, boilers and electrical things. But there were no ACs that time, so I couldn’t fix that one.”
8. Timaya – Plantain Seller
Timaya’s hit Plantain Boy wasn’t just a catchy tune; it was his reality. Long before fame, he sold plantains to survive. Speaking at a music festival in 2021, he shared:
“I used to sell plantain, but now I am rich. I suffered so much as a boy, but I am now a rich man. Thanks to God.”
His story is a powerful reminder never to give up on oneself.
9. Mercy Johnson – Housemaid and Hawker Before Nollywood Fame
Mercy Johnson may be one of Nollywood’s most celebrated actresses today, but her journey to stardom was far from easy. She has openly shared her humble beginnings and revealed that she once worked as a housemaid and took on menial jobs just to survive.
In a 2017 interview, she recalled: “There was a time I stopped schooling to hawk pure water, plantain and other things. Do you know I was once a housemaid and also did some menial jobs for a particular artiste to make ends meet?”
Her resilience and determination eventually paid off, and gave her the limelight she enjoys today.
10. Bella Shmurda - worked at Dangote's packaging company
Legit.ng recently reported that Bella Shmurda revealed details about his humble beginnings, sharing that he once worked at a packaging factory in Ikorodu owned by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.
Speaking during an interview on Echo Room, the artiste disclosed that he earned ₦20,000 monthly at the time, with no additional source of income.
He described the experience as tough, noting that life was not easy during that period.
Bella Shmurda explained that despite the challenges, the job was part of his journey and helped shape his perspective.
Bella Shmurda opens up on the price of stardom
Legit.ng earlier reported that Bella Shmurda shed light on the not-so-glamorous side of fame, admitting that life as a public figure comes with pressures that go beyond the music.
In an interview with Naija FM 102.7, the Cash App crooner revealed that one of the sacrifices of stardom is losing the freedom to repeat outfits once worn in public.
The singer, known for his streetwise lyrics and relatable personality, said fame has forced him to always stay camera-ready.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.