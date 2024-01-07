The husband of trending Nigerian lady, Mummy Zee, has finally broken his silence after his wife went viral

In his tweets shared via his official account, the man duly praised his wife and blessed the day he met her

Netizens have been gushing over the love that they both share as they pray for more good tidings to befall them

Abiola Adebisi, the husband of Nigerian woman well known as Mummy Zee has reacted to his wife's new-found fame.

Mummy Zee began making headlines after sharing on X how she got up by 4:30 am to cook for her husband.

Mummy Zee's husband breaks silence Photo credit: @AbiolaAdebisi7/X.

Source: Twitter

After getting dragged massively by women on Twitter, some emotional men decided to compensate her with cash and other gifts for being a 'good wife'.

Mummy Zee's husband showers praise on her

Reacting to the entire saga that played out, Abiola broke his silence and shared his thoughts about his wife.

In his tweet, he mentioned that his wife prays a lot and he dubbed her 'my god in human body'.

He further went ahead to bless the day he met her, fell in love and proposed to be her husband forever.

Reactions as Mummy Zee's husband breaks silence

Social media users took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Provii said:

"How did you convince your wife to marry you? please drop past question for boys, these girls now are demanding millions."

Juiceyy reacted:

"Find a woman who cannot only pray but the one than can pray with extra four 'y's. Lesson one, noted. Next please."

Dotun commented:

"When God return the lost of Zion, they are like a dreamer. It's your time to shine."

Cynthia reacted:

"So na the man be this. Lucky man."

Johnny Blaze added:

"Tell her to pray over the money and gifts she got from people. Na only me know wetting I dey talk. God bless you and your family."

Iaamhim added:

"Oyen Nkuzi. Is it truly you? If not for your wife, I for vex say you day stress that woman make she day cook for you by 5. Just day pamper am like this."

See the post below:

Mummy Zee gifts widow N80,000

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that mummy Zee has impressed netizens on the X app after stretching out a helping hand to a widow.

The widow had shared a post via her Twitter account appealing for funds to pay the school fees of her daughter and purchase school shoes and bags for her.

In her words: "I'm Fatima Bashir, widow and a single mum. I'm always asking for assistance on my TL because I really need the assistance anytime I ask. So I'm here again. My daughter will resume school next week Monday and she needs school fees and shoes and school bag. Please."

Source: Legit.ng