A young woman has shared a hilarious video of her beautiful daughter who is so fond of her father

In the video making rounds online, the father and daughter expressed their love for each other and their mum got jealous

Reacting to the funny video, some married netizens shared their similar experiences with their first daughters

A mother has jokingly called out her little daughter for overtaking her position as her husband's first love.

The funny mother lamented that she always wanted a male child so nobody can take her place in her husband's heart.

However, she gave birth to a beautiful girl and her fears came to reality as her husband became fond of his baby girl.

Several videos spotted on the mother's TikTok account @nushy_hills show the doting father and his daughter gushing over each other.

Sharing one of the videos via TikTok, the jealous mum said:

"This is one of the reasons I wanted a boy because I didn't want to share my man with anyone else. Now see. She is now the SIDE CHICK, she has totally taken over."

Netizens share their thoughts

@halimah2567 said:

"That smile she gave at the first kiss what was she trying to prove, people should know their limits or else she will find her own house."

@user7202003721731 stated:

"So you want to have two husbands but you don't want him to have a second wife abi."

@tejumolaomootusan reacted:

"Dad's love. May almighty GOD keeps blessing all the best dad out der. U dame cute my damsel."

@ifecotest added:

"Come let's cry together because me like dis I have given up. My daughter will tell me mom please privacy I want to talk to sweet( dad)."

@joybankz7 added:

"Pls leave my baby to be enjoying him oo. Na only u wan enjoy am."

Doting dad sneaks to see daughter at baby mama's house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a father has stirred emotions online after proving that he would never let go of his daughter no matter what. The doting father had sneaked to his baby mama's house just to see his beautiful daughter.

A video shared on Facebook by Rico Freeman showed the moment the duo met each other and hugged tightly. The kind father also had goodies which he handed to his daughter, including a brand new phone.

His daughter looked so excited as she grabbed her goodies from her father and appreciated him. In his response, he assured her that he would never leave her no matter the challenges they face.

