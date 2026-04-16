A lady born in Deeper Life Bible Church has gone public with certain things she has noticed about the General Superintendent, Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi's preachings

According to the young lady, she noticed that Pastor Kumuyi has never preached on four things, and she highlighted them

The Deeper Life Church member's TikTok post sparked mixed reactions on social media, as people also shared their views

A female member of Deeper Life Bible Church, identified as Olise Jane, has drawn people's attention to certain things she has never heard Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi, the church's general superintendent, preach on.

In a TikTok post on April 15, Jane, who claimed she was born in Deeper Life Church, highlighted her observations, starting with 'wearing of trousers is a sin for women.'

A Deeper Life Church member shares her observations. Photo Credit: @olise_jane, Facebook/PASTOR W F KUMUYI

Source: Facebook

Deeper Life Church member's observations

In her TikTok video, Jane further noted that she has never heard Kumuyi preach that the use of makeup, the use of hair extensions and the wearing of jewellery are sinful.

In her words:

"As a child that was born in Deeper Life four things I have never heard the GS preach on:

"1. Wearing of trousers is a sin for women.

"2. Use of makeup is a sin.

"3. Use of hair extensions is a sin.

"4. Wearing of jewelries is a sin."

Jane further claimed that they have only heard such teachings from the church leaders.

"If you were born in the 2000's you'll understand what I'm saying. We've only heard it from leaders in the church. I know you'll say, it's written in the Bible but was it not the GS that showed you people where it was written? So l've never heard him preach on them before," Jane wrote.

A Deeper Life Church member shares what she noticed about Pastor Kumuyi's teachings. Photo Credit: @olise_jane, Facebook/PASTOR W F KUMUYI

Source: Facebook

Watch her TikTok video below:

Deeper Life Church member's observation stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Deeper Life Church member's post below:

Toria🌺 said:

"Lol. If the G.S is not against it, you'd be able to tell in the life of the leaders and workers. his wife most especially. He has never preached against women wearing coats but he has scolded the female choirs once on pulpit for that. Not everything has to be preached literally. His more like a crusader outside Nigeria, a missionary. Reason why they are more lenient with them."

OnlyoneCom_Fort🌺🐽 said:

"Most things u literally hear from people's mouth outside it's definitely not from GS preaching it's either from a leader in the church or a member, atimes if people ask me questions based on I'm deeper life on how things work I always tell them our pastor for once never opened his mouth to say anything like that or preached on criticizing something."

FÀVOUR CHINAZÀ said:

"It was just a notion to maintain a certain standard in the church ... i had a change if thought when i saw GS preach in one country and the lady interpreting was on trouser and open hair 😂then i knew it was just a notion not a doctrine.... my thought though."

Princess said:

"Oh, children church then I was in the choir they’ll ask us to bring the dresses we’d wear to Ayobo to see if they had buttons in front, they had me turn all my blouses that had buttons in front to the back 😂 the reason was that so the ;expletive] don’t pop out, breast wey never come out then."

Emelia 💙 said:

"It's very true...I've been thinking about it for a really long time😂😂but we don't talk much."

EuniceAyobami said:

"You are very right, I have been thinking about it too."

Cake Vendor In Ajah Lagos said:

"Watch one of his preaching video in the US doing retreat. And saw lots of the female members on trousers. Omo I was shocked o. I just reason maybe it’s because of the weather there sha."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a former Deeper Life Church member recounted what made him leave Christianity eight years ago.

6 things Deeper Life Church now does

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about six things that Deeper Life Church once vowed never to do but now does.

Founded in 1973 by Pastor W. F. Kumuyi, the church consistently projected itself as separate from what it described as 'worldly practices', insisting on clear boundaries between holiness and modern trends.

However, recent observations by members, former adherents and church watchers suggest that some practices once firmly rejected by the church have gradually been adopted or tolerated, reflecting broader changes within global Christianity.

Source: Legit.ng