A Nigerian lady is being celebrated on social media for saying she wakes up as early as 4:50 am to prepare food for her husband

After she was dragged on X for her statement, men rallied around and willfully sent her over N1 million

The overjoyed lady showed her account balance as she revealed another lovely thing someone did for her still on the matter

Shortly after she was dragged by many women on social media, a married woman, @_Debbie_OA, has received over N1 million from netizens.

@_Debbie_OA went viral after she proudly shared on X how she began waking up as early as 4:50 am to cook for her husband after her husband told her his colleagues brought two spoons so they could eat together.

"I've always been too lazy to wake up and get his lunch ready. But the day he told me a colleague brought two spoons so he'll eat with her, was the day I set my alarm for 4:50am," read.

In a follow-up tweet, she displayed her account balance showing the over N1 million she received and appreciated everyone who contributed. She wrote:

"To everyone responsible for this, I don't have words, but I've cried out my heart in prayers for every one who donated, reposted and wished me well. My head hurts and I just want to sleep.

"Thank you all so much."

She also added that someone recommended her for a virtual assistant role with a monthly pay of N50k.

See her tweet below:

Nigerians egg her on

@ill_nojie said:

"Now you don’t have to wake up at 4:30 everyday. You can now cook and put in the big freezer you will buy."

@symplyDAPO said:

"Naija Feminist in the mud. You will never see them contribute to their fellow members but to be dragging men and dropping hot takes."

@mister_ade5 said:

"If you no be good girl, Walai na hunger go finish you this 2024.

"We hand bad wives in the hands of Tinubu."

@Irunnia_ said:

"See how men are turning up for a stranger and donating serious money for her meanwhile all these bitter feminists have to offer is hot takes.

"Since 2017 wey feminism enter Nigeria dem never do transfer. Na spit and advice dey want use kee their fellow women ."

@anthonystilldey said:

“Good girl no dey pay o”.

"Feminists must be having a tough time in their coven right now."

@Alan_yournextbf said:

"This year 2024 is for rewarding good women, none of that sending girls money to reply your dm or just cos they have big bumbum."

Lady says she'd cook for her man 3 times daily

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had stirred reactions after bragging about how she would care for her man.

In a post which she directed at 'e-feminists', she stated that she would cook for her man three times a day. In her words:

"I'm here to remind these e-feminists that I'll cook 3 times daily for my husband unless he chooses to let me rest."

