A Nigerian lady has shared the hilarious letter her kid sister wrote after she was corrected by her parents

In the screenshots, the girl insisted that they were not her parents and announced her decision to leave

Social media users reacted to the post, with many recounting their childhood experiences

The letter of a Nigerian child about her frustration in her parents' house has triggered a nostalgic feeling amongst netizens.

In her letter, the girl poured out her heart about her situation after getting beaten by her parents.

Girl's letter leaks online Photo credit: @lindaikejisblog/Instagram, Kristian Buus/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Girl breaks down, vows to leave home over punishment from parents

She insisted that her mother and father were not her biological parents due to the way they punished her.

The sad girl announced her decision to move out of the house while dubbing herself 'an orphan'.

Speaking further, she denounced her family and prayed for God to link her up with her real family.

Her letter read in part:

"I am an orphan. I don't know my parents. I was surprised and crying and I secretly want to run away to my friend's house and be going to school.

"I don't have siblings and I'm all alone. God please locate my parents to me. Please I have suffered. I know you are not my biological mum and he is not my biological dad."

Reactions trail girl's letter after receiving punishment from parents

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts.

Oluwaseunsakaba said:

"This is not a joke. That child needs counselling, she's traumatized. Parents pay attention to ur kids not everything needs flogging and yelling. Learning to be frnds with ur kids, and learn to appreciate them instead of torture called mending."

Restoring_womens_confidence's said:

"This handwriting doesnt seem like a kid though. But havent we all gone through this stage before? Especially packing our loads to leave the house for our parents."

Huncho_of_lagos_ reacted:

"Omo if you know say you do this thing self let’s gather here."

Creativeoliver said:

"E get as the beating go reach, you go dey reason weda your parents na really your parents."

Ezinnestella commented:

"Who didn’t do this? At a time I left the house waiting outside in the night for my parents to look for me unto runaway level. When it was 11pm and nobody did I had to ring the bell. Noticed my dad was just by the gate watching me official."

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng