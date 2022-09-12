A Nigerian lady in disapora got information from an oyinbo lady about her husband's actions

The young wife was told that her husband always invites a girl over whenever she leaves for work in the morning

In a trending video, the heartbroken wife decided to trick her husband in order to find out the truth about his actions

A Nigerian lady who lives abroad has narrated how she found out that her husband was cheating on her

According to the young mother, she was informed by an oyinbo neighbour about a mysterious girl who always comes over whenever she leaves for work.

According to the oyinbo neighbour, the lady usually arrives at the house a few minutes after she must have left for work.

The angry woman decided to stage a plan to catch her husband in the act. She pretended to leave for work but stayed around the corner.

After a short while, she came home and dialled her husband's number at the door but it didn't go through.

In the video, she said she has affirmed that her husband is cheating because he doesn't turn off his phone.

She went ahead to ring the doorbell but nobody opened the door, although she maintained that her husband is inside the house.

"One of my neighbours ask me whether I get person wey dey help me carry my children. I say no I no get. So she talk say one girl dey come my house after I go work. You know say oyinbo their house no dey close. So now I wan see wetin dey happen myself", she said in the video.

Netizens share their thoughts

domingo_loso said:

"You know say all these oyinbo their mouth mo dey close. Omo the man no try o."

Db_naturals_ wrote:

"They don’t have any reason to cheat but indiscipline and selfishness."

Superwoman9ja reacted:

"See the way she is breathing deeply. Very painful.

Choplifekitchenlagos commented:

"So you don’t have the key to your own house?"

Oluwafemco_rst said:

"U no Sabi take care of someone nah why."

Flourishbrownn remarked:

"It’s her breathing for me, she’s so tensed."

Clarindablondeskincare advised:

"Quickly run to the market and buy koboko, deep it in water and wait by the door."

