A Nigerian lady who went viral for her act of love towards her husband by waking up around 4:50 am to cook for him revealed why she declined a generator from a donor

The young woman, who received many gifts from admirers who were touched by her love story, rejected a generator because she was unsure

Many people who saw her tweet urged her to accept the generator, saying that it could come in handy someday

A Nigerian lady who captured the hearts of many online users for her gesture of love towards her husband has revealed the touching reason why she turned down a generator from a generous donor.

The married woman, with the handle @_Debbie_OA on X (formerly Twitter), who wakes up every day around 4:50 am to prepare a meal for her husband before he leaves for work, received a lot of gifts from strangers who were moved by her devotion and dedication to her spouse.

She gives reason for her rejection. Photo credit: @_Debbie_OA/@Omf197xx/X

However, when someone offered to give her a generator, she politely declined the offer because she was not sure if she really needed one or not.

Many people who saw her tweet commended her honesty and humility, and encouraged her to accept the generator, saying that it might be useful for her in the future, especially in case of power outages.

They also praised her for her viral act of love, which inspired many to appreciate their partners more.

Caption from the man, @Omf197xx on X offering Debbie a generator:

"Good Evening @_Debbie_OA, I’m willing to give you this Generator, you and your man deserves everything that’s coming your way."

See the tweet from the Nigerian woman below:

Men gift over N1m to lady criticised for waking up at 5am for husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that shortly after she was dragged by many women on social media, a married woman, @_Debbie_OA, has received over N1 million from netizens.

@_Debbie_OA went viral after she proudly shared on X how she began waking up as early as 4:50 am to cook for her husband after her husband told her his colleagues brought two spoons so they could eat together.

In a follow-up tweet, she displayed her account balance showing the over N1 million she received and appreciated everyone who contributed. She also added that someone recommended her for a virtual assistant role with a monthly pay of N50k.

