A Nigerian lady from Edo state has stirred hilarious reactions online after calling out her boyfriend of five years

The furious lady shared details about her last conversation with the young man and raged over his remark

Social media users were however more concerned about her native language and the manner she spoke in the video

A Nigerian lady has stirred reactions from netizens on Twitter after dragging her boyfriend in her native language.

A video shared by @naija_pr on Twitter showed the young lady who hails from Edo state, cursing out her boyfriend over his remark about her.

Lady drags boyfriend in native language

Source: Twitter

According to her, they had a serious issue after five years of dating and went their separate ways.

However, when she called him to ask what he misses about her, he mentioned only food and this got her mad.

Speaking in her native dialect, the lady hurled insults at the young man but some netizens expressed doubts about the language she spoke.

Social media reactions

Ebene Wilson stated:

"This should be Sangeli language, allien use this tone."

Tygahoods remarked:

"EDO nah rubbish language."

Lucian Richard wrote:

"Sounds like okpella, Edo State."

@mcpadova said:

"I don’t comment normally on videos but I just have to comment on this video very funny."

@perkinsbenbella4 stated:

"This your curse na dey sweet me for inside."

@lonasbeautyng reacted:

"But if you date some, na level up ooo straight. Steady spoiling."

@success_c01 noted:

"I swear one don tell me like that ooo."

@classic_luxury_hair1 reacted:

"5 years and na only food he miss about you."

@odionkenneth said:

"At least get wetin him miss from you."

@innocentajarshmel reacted:

"Forgive am make una come together again. Because road when person don pass before e dey easy to pass am again."

@nelly__5653 added:

"Nigeria boy na them, them nor know anything about holiday na only African bar them sabi."

