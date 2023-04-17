A Nigerian lady and her husband stirred massive reactions online as a video of them surfaced online

The lady vibed beside the man while they were in the car, with the man wearing a smart suit and other outfits

Nigerians had a lot to say in her comment section, as some people wondered if the man was not too old for her

A young Nigerian lady, @bims_luxury, has received many reactions on TikTok after she showed off her husband. They were both dressed in matching outfits.

At the beginning of the clip, the lady sat on a luxurious chair as the old man was on the chair's arm.

Nigerians wished the couple well. Photo source: @bims_luxury

Beautiful lady and her husband

Other slides in the video showed them together as a couple. She vibed to a song. They looked so beautiful together.

Mixed reactions trailed the clip as Nigerians took to the couple's comment section. Among those who reacted were people who wished the couple well in their marriage.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 15,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Afunkybaby said:

"Sis I'm happy for you ooo I swear na all diz old man dey Sabi take care of person not all diz play boy."

@Raufuabiola99 said:

"Money speaking."

BURLINGTON said:

"What matters is her opinion and not the bad comments."

Istijabahzee1 said:

"As long as she’s happy."

Adun Olami said:

"Congratulations ma God bless ur new home ma."

Oyekunmi said:

"Congratulations Sis. I believed so much in Destiny.."

soultosoul spiritual center said:

"More joy more happiness and success and love asẹ̄."

alatishe konibajeoo said:

"Good luck of you babe, enjoy your self, most of small babies wey dey town now,them dey talk say olorun maje kin sile yaa,at the end onigbo lofe."

Olajumoke Olanike said:

"l love this, you sabi life my sister."

