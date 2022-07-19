An amazing video of an oyinbo woman speaking Igbo language has stunned people on social media

In the video, the beautiful white woman was heard drumming support for presidential aspirant, Peter Obi

Speaking further in Igbo dialect, the woman advised Nigerians to vote wisely so that they will enjoy in future

An oyinbo woman has been trending massively on social media over her beautiful igbo accent.

In a video spotted online, the smart white woman was heard speaking to a Nigerian man abroad in igbo language.

She advised Nigerians to vote wisely during the up and coming elections, while announcing her support for Peter Obi.

Oyinbo woman speaks Igbo perfectly Photo Credit: @Ejikendekeofficial

Source: UGC

According to her, she believes in Peter Obi and she knows he would be able to push Nigeria to a greater level. The video was shared on TikTok by @ejikendekeofficial.

"I want Peter Obi. Nigeria has spoilt. I need somebody to fix Nigeria. It is not fair. I am an obedient servant", she said.

Oyinbo woman stuns people with Igbo dialect

Reacting to the video, some people on TikTok expressed their amazement.

@6lackdot said:

"Wow,how can her Igbo be so clean???"

@m.emmanuel4 reacted:

"Jesus this woman ."

@userflourish2 stated:

"Na dream be this she is speaking the correct Igbo oo."

@gazinicouture commented:

"Obviously she have spent all her life in Nigeria and she looks mixed to me."

@199kcanyan noted:

"I think she is a half cast born and breed in nigeria. suspect her mum is d ibo ."

@chuks_ubani stated:

"Why the white do stuff better than us everytime ."

@codicruz added:

"Normal...come to apapa and see whites speaking Yoruba and Igbo fluently."

