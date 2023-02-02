Popular social media influencer and actress, Kiekie, has shared her thoughts on people who are ashamed to speak their indigenous language

According to the socialite, it breaks her heart to see people who are ashamed to speak in their local accent for fear of being called razz

Kiekie explained that speaking one’s local dialect in their indigenous accent is actually a big flex and this got fans talking

Popular Nigerian media personality and actress, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori aka Kiekie, has addressed people who are ashamed to speak their local language.

Taking to social media, Kiekie penned down a lengthy note where she addressed people who do not speak their indigenous language.

According to Kiekie, it really breaks her heart to see some people not embracing their indigenous dialects because they do not want to be called razz or local.

Kiekie addresses people ashamed of speaking their local language. Photos: @kie_kie

“It breaks my heart to see people not embracing their local dialect because they don’t want to be called razz or local,” she wrote.

She went ahead to speak on how she cannot fathom how some Nigerians came up with the definition of razz or local, before advising people to be proud of where they came from.

Kiekie also called for an end to the stigmatisation while the outside world is learning our language and selling it back to us.

According to Kiekie, the English language is beautiful but our local language is even more beautiful.

On a final note, she added that speaking one’s local language with an indigenous accent is actually a big flex.

In her words:

“Speaking your local language with your indigenous accent and tone is major flex.”

Netizens react as Kiekie addresses people who are ashamed of their local language

stannze:

"I kuku carry Igbo language for head."

misshembe:

"True!! I’m a Tiv girl and I am so proud of my heritage, so much so that I don’t have an English name. I can speak Tiv and rap it in anyway."

veevyane__:

"It’s the whitewashed ones that refer to their local language as razz."

sir_duwa:

"One id!ot said my Benin accent is too obvious , I no understand, I supposed de sound like Chinese man ? .... abi u never hear when them Ronaldo de speak English with their local language, Abeg may nobody stress me."

sauceprince1:

"Sincerely speaking, your local language is a big flex, speak it with joy. But also understand ENGLISH to save other tribe the stress of trying to understand your language. She’s making SENSE abeg."

mtricedmoney:

"Okay when you go America Embassy for interview speak Yoruba dia…"

marybakes_ph_lagos:

"Most parents in Lagos should do better, their children can’t speak their local languages."

lifeoflagos_:

"Nigeria is the only country that see you as local for having a Nigeria accent or when you speak your language. Yet you’ll see them speaking French with so much joy, learning Spanish and other languages with so much glee , but our own language and accent “Oh he’s local , she’s razz. You’re not intelligent “ but just speak any foreign language or queens English, you automatically become the most smart and exposed."

Oyinbo woman speaks Igbo fluently in video

An oyinbo woman trended on social media in 2022 over her beautiful Igbo accent.

In a video spotted online, the smart white woman was heard speaking to a Nigerian man abroad in the Igbo language.

She advised Nigerians to vote wisely during the upcoming elections while announcing her support for Peter Obi.

