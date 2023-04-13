A Nigerian businesswoman named Esther has walked down memory lane on how she found her life partner

The Twitter sensation popularly known as Auntie Esther said it all started on a bus she took in 2010

From boarding a bus and taking a picture with a passenger to a serious relationship that has continued to excite her

Twitter sensation Auntie Esther has shared how she found love on a public bus popularly known as danfo.

Esther shared her beautiful love story in response to a netizen who urged tweeps to share how they found their other half.

Esther found love on a public bus popularly known as Danfo. Photo Credit: @MensahEstherOmo

Sharing a picture taken on a bus with a man on Twitter, Esther said they met on a bus and that he paid her fare to Ikeja.

She added that he did it often and one time told her that where one treasure is that is where the heart will be. She said that since May 1, 2010, they have been inseparable. Her tweet reads:

"We met inside danfo he de pay my transport to Ikeja n na my area uncle too he come tell me say where Ur heart de na where ur treasure go de since May 1, 2010 we don de together oooo.

"Pls English no much."

Reactions on social media

@zuby_naomi said:

"The replies here are all funny.

"Btwn Congratulations Aunty Esther.. Forever goal."

@_Copah_Jay said:

"I will be heading towards Ikeja tomorrow, can we meet inside danfo so I can pay your transport."

@iamsmilesever said:

"I will enter danfo throughout this week."

@EyinjuAde_1 said:

"Any danfo I see from today going to ikeja I dey enter straight."

@Eyinjueledunma6 said:

"Na bike I Dey carry where I won find love bayi."

@peter4d2 said:

"Personal shopper been real is the most outstanding virtue, anyhow sane would wish to have anyday anytime."

@Olaolu005 said:

"So nah Uber wey I Dey enter Dey cause my delay all this while. Abeg wetin I go talk if I don enter the danfo."

Nigerian man says his wife hated him years ago due to his height

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had narrated how he ended up with a lady who hated him for his shortness.

@Hon_Danjo whose marriage will be five years old by October 2023 said that he and his wife were classmates back in JSS1 and that she was the class captain.

He said that she did not like him from the onset and mocked him one particular time he brought eko and moin moin to school for lunch.

@Hon_Danjo added that she hated him because of his shortness and that he was troublesome. The hatred was so much that she penned his name as one of the noisemakers in class on a day he was absent from school.

Source: Legit.ng