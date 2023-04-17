A short clip from the recent wedding ceremony of a young lady and her older lover has caused a frenzy online

A video making the rounds online captured the couple dancing excitedly at the wedding ceremony as guests cheered them on

Controversial comments have however trailed the video as netizens had different things to say about the Nigerian couple

A newlywed Nigerian couple has broken the internet after their wedding video surfaced online.

The cute video showed the doting couple dancing excitedly in their wedding outfits as guests celebrated with them.

Nigerian lady weds older lover Photo credit: @gossipmilltv

Dressed magnificently in her wedding gown, the happy bride held her husband tightly and kissed him with so much love.

Mixed reactions however trailed the video as some people were more concerned about the age difference between the couple. The clip was shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv.

Social media reactions

Asha_real said:

"Same face same mindset lol ned junior."

Martinez00hour wrote:

"Why dey man come carry Ned Nwoko face."

Nmabekeh reacted:

"Some women like older men that’s their preference but men at least let him be cute like RMD."

Bigbaby_cartoon noted:

"That comment wey you wan read, type am yourself."

Drdolorofficial stated:

"I first think say na Oga Ned I had to zoom in well."

Bawawalkat reacted:

"She is happy and that is all that matters. We will be getting married to our grandparents henceforth since y’all want to be like hakim."

Walewest noted:

"In this life my guy, just get money. These cuties would follow anything with money."

Somtokelvin84 commented:

"Is more better all this young boys be doing the most."

Akhigbe_sophia__ added:

"What’s y’all problem fah! Na who she like, she go marry. That’s her preference. Same way y’all criticized Regina Daniels, and it’s same you that’s praising her now let people do what they like Biko."

Blessed_mabella added:

"If the man gives her happiness no problem,as I am like this if 80years old man gives me joy I will go for him. Congratulations enjoy your new home."

Watch the video below:

Lady marries man she's 18 years older than

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady residing in Germany with her young husband has stated that age is just a number. The woman, who hails from Ebonyi, stated this as she showed off her husband who is 18 years younger than her, and is from Anambra.

She showed him off on TikTok via a cute video, saying that their relationship has received insults from people but her man still loves her. Her clip went viral and sent social media users into a frenzy. Many people hailed her courage as they celebrated their union.

Stanley O. said: "You are a beautiful woman If I see woman like you I will married her am looking for a woman who have good character not about age. you look so beautiful."

Source: Legit.ng