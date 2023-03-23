A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to cry out over the different challenges she is facing

According to the student, she cannot boast of having a boyfriend at her age nor does she have a sponsor

The 20-year-old youth shed tears as she begged God to come to her aid, hinting that she may 'end it soon'

A frustrated 20-year-old Nigerian lady has revealed on social media that she does not have a boyfriend and is not pleased with it.

The lady identified as Princess disclosed this in a trending TikTok video in which she shed tears.

Princess said she does not have a boyfriend and seems unhappy about it. Photo Credit: @officia_princess

Source: TikTok

Princess said that she is still a student, has no sponsor and has only 'smoke' to call her friend. Continuing, she hinted at ending things soon and begged God to help her.

Her clip blew up on the platform as netizens showed her support, discouraging her from doing something nasty.

It is however not clear if she was chasing clout with the clip.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Djpetrotee the blessed said:

"Keep studing there time for all that just keep focusing."

kimaniivassel said:

"U so beautiful y u have that on ur mind."

FOVOUR/ IF @ ALL. said:

"Smoke is my only friend as well but what will I tell my father."

Ricardo Hibbert245 said:

"You are a strong black African woman don't let anything get the best of you ok."

LUGAAR said:

"The bigger your problems the bigger the reward. hang in there sisters."

Ruben kim said:

''Why do you smoke let me make you to stop ot you are so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️for that."

Florence said:

"Can i be ur personal friend if u dont mind so that i tell all about my self?"

JoshFlamez said:

"Relax babe as long as you are alive, hope day Believer."

Young Star said:

"So sorry dear I understand your feelings okay I'm here now for you."

