The story of a 19-year-old girl who was released from a correctional facility in Nigeria has gotten netizens emotional

A philanthropist helped to secure the release of the young lady after a long time of being held in custody

In a touching video, she was taken home and promised a fully funded scholarship throughout her undergraduate years

It is a sad reality that a lot of young people are held in prisons over varying offences.

A young Nigerian lady who is still in her teenage years suffered the horrible fate of being remanded in a prison.

19-year-old girl gets scholarship Photo credit: Harrison Gwamnishu

Source: Instagram

She was, fortunately, able to finish her West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams before going into custody.

Thankfully, some well-meaning Nigerians under the auspices of Harrison Gwamnishu did not leave her case to fate and decided to help in all ways possible to secure her earliest release.

With the odds being in her favour, she was able to get her freedom before the start of her early twenties.

When she was released, she was asked if she wanted to further her education or learn a trade.

She wanted to return to school since her WAEC result was good enough to secure her admission to a tertiary institution.

One of her benefactors promised to sponsor her undergraduate studies from 100 Level to final year.

This will certainly aid her to get back on her feet and reintegrate into society.

Social media reactions

@123nanaking commented:

"God bless you my brother, but Please what of DEBERECHUKWU? I feel so sad whenever I remember her and I imagine what she's going through every day of her life. Please Harrison please, I Pray God gives you the strength and courage to get her out too in Jesus name amen."

@naijabiggiebaby wrote:

"What God cannot do does not exist we are happy for her."

chukwu_o_henry wrote:

"And for you ezigbo mmadu @harrison_ gwamnishu your good deeds are changing life's of men on the daily basis am one of them thank you sir God bless you beyond your expectations."

@iam_testimony01 wrote:

"In a sane society people like Harrison will not need to canvas for vote during election na people go dey recommend them to take the position but in my country a tufia kwa of a place, it's the opposite."

@azodokings said:

"God bless you guys."

@amarachi_flora wrote:

"May God bless everyone that contributed."

@rhenbum clothier said:

"Congratulations to her. She is a lucky girl."

@officialgladdalungs said:

"God bless you and bless @blord_official abundantly."

@susangold15 commented:

"God bless you."

@iamiklazz said:

"God bless him."

@atidja_flourish_boss01 wrote:

"God bless you, you are kindhearted @harrison_gwamnishu

@ifedi_oranma said:

"Kosy so happy for you. I tap from your blessing."

@ifedi_oranma still commented:

"God bless you Mr Harrison."

@lindazane03 exclaimed:

"Wooowww."

@cindypraise wrote:

"Thank you very much Mr. Harrison, may God repay you in a thousandfold."

Girl released from prison after 7 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady paid her beautiful mother a surprise visit after spending several years in prison. The lady identified as @itss_kb1 on TikTok revealed that she had been in prison for the past seven years.

Following her release, she drove to her mother's house without giving prior notice of her arrival. She wanted it to be a surprise. A heartwarming clip which she shared on TikTok showed the moment her mother saw her and got speechless.

After a while of trying to get herself together due to the shock, the mother stretched out her hands and hugged her daughter tightly while almost in tears.

