A trending video of a small-sized black woman dancing has garnered a lot of views and comments on social media

It was Palm Sunday and the lady danced on the road to an Igbo gospel song with so much energy and excitement

The video was however her response to an inflammatory comment by a troll on her TikTok page

Cyberbullying has become rampant today and many nations have enacted laws to protect citizens in cyberspace.

Humans did not choose their physical outlook and cannot control how they are born, therefore, making fun of someone because of how they look or what they choose to adorn themselves with is cyberbullying and harassment.

Lady dances to Igbo song Photo credit: @b12nenye

Source: TikTok

A Nigerian lady from the Igbo tribe decided to turn the table on a cyberbully and did so gracefully.

The woman was born with dwarfism and bow legs but this did not in any way stop her from flaunting her beauty on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

This sadly earned her some dirty comments about her height and legs and the fact that she wore a leg chain in the previous dance video she posted.

"That nonsense in your leg is what, I am so disappointed. Remove that chain and redo this video immediately. I am waiting", a troll said.

Showing that she wasn't ashamed of how she looked, she decided to reply the troll who wondered how she could dance with an anklet on her leg.

Using the Palm Sunday as the best day to show her dancing skills, she uploaded another video of herself dancing on the road to a native gospel song.

She wore a beautiful blue coloured gown and a high heeled shoe. She then completed her dressing with a beautiful smile.

Social media reactions

@motunrayo commented:

"I love you for responding with respect, u just gain a follower."

@lulu exclaimed:

"COMMANDO!!!"

@JessyAmaka4 wrote:

"I'm really surprised how you immediately obeyed him, may the good husband Locate you, u humbled wit respect, u re a darling."

@Coco nwa commented:

"The audacity tho."

karen456 commented:

"Obedient child. nnem you are beautiful thou."

@divablizz commented:

"Where is he and his waiting self."

@roseyessence wrote:

"Never let another control you this much. wow!! that was quite audacious and controlling."

@mariajohnson622 wrote:

"Wow beautiful thank u for understanding him, God bless you."

@Amowiwa commented:

"Why some people soooooo bitter."

@goldmorgan790 wrote:

"Pls marry my big bro."

@misses commented:

"So sweet."

@Amara commented:

"Don't live your life to please anyone, Value your self and ignore bad comments."

Watch the video below:

Small-sized Nigerian man marries tall woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that contrary to what many persons may presume, a small-sized Nigerian man, Efuoma Amos, has said he always had it easy getting women. Amos who had become an internet sensation after his pre-wedding photos of him and his tall wife went viral told BBC News Pidgin that God actually gifted him with the ability to be loved by ladies.

Amos said ladies just naturally like him and are drawn towards him despite not being well-to-do. He expressed pride in the fact that the abilities God blessed him with, tall men lack.

The married man said: "Since I was born, I never had it difficult in getting women. Men even taller than I am cannot boast of the God-given abilities I have. It's not as a result of voodoo but just that they (ladies) like me. During my service year, the most beautiful girls in my Ebonyi state camp belonged to me. They loved, liked and ran after me, not due to my money as I have none."

Source: Legit.ng