Days after marking her birthday, young Nollywood actress Ifedi Sharon shared her painful heartbreak experience

Sharon, in an emotional video, revealed it was the first time she was experiencing such as she begged for advice on how to move on

Many of the actress' fans and followers have since taken to her comment section to pen different advice

Nollywood actress Ifedi Sharon seems to have ‘chopped her first breakfast’ as she recently took to social media to share her experience.

In a video via her TikTok account, the young actress gave a hint about her love life and added a caption about suffering heartbreak for the first time.

Ifedi Sharon shares her painful heartbreak experience.

Source: Instagram

Sharon further urged her fans to help her with advice on how she could get over the heartbreak.

She wrote:

“My first time receiving heartbreak, it’s so painful.o please guys advise me on how to move on”

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Ifedi Sharon's video

Legit.ng captured some reactions as many of her fans urged her to move on. See some of the comments below:

ifechukuwde:

"I told you am available."

Rabi Asumah:

"Forget about him he's not worthy of your attention and love."

starboy no:1:

"Sorry u are not the only one and I have move on."

Wakanda Princess:

"Cry as much as u can n go out with ur best friend for a date n never think about him again."

user541266590766:

"Who broke your heart so that we will sue the person to court."

kingchima4:

"Take heart but next time try date who loves you."

Desire:

"Remember how beautiful you are and what you gonna achieve more. anyone who makes us cry are nt ment to be there, our happiness and mental health 1st.

Ifedi Sharon gets surprise birthday gifts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Ifedi Sharon marked her birthday on Thursday, March 23, and it was an emotional one for her as it came with a surprise celebration.

Sharon took to her Instagram page to share a lovely video showing the beautiful gifts she received courtesy of her ‘big sister’ Favour Adi and others.

In the video, Sharon, who was at a movie location, was overwhelmed after some people arrived with a cake, money cake, and a handbag, while a saxophonist performed in the background.

