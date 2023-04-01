The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the January/February 2023 WASSCE results for private candidates

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the release of the results of the January/February 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates. A total of 8,738 candidates registered for the exam, marking a 16% increase compared to the previous year's figures.

Of the total number of registered candidates, 8,348 actually sat for the exam at 262 centres nationwide, Premium Times reported.

WAEC has released the results of January/February 2023 WASSCE for private candidates. Photo credits: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto, WAEC (photo modified by author)

WAEC has also disclosed that 413 candidates are currently under investigation for alleged examination malpractice, and as such, their results are being withheld.

WASSCE for private candidates: Breakdown of performance

According to the analysis of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) performance data, 35.46% of candidates, totalling 2,960, achieved a credit grade or higher in at least five subjects, regardless of whether English Language and Mathematics were included. Meanwhile, 2,003 candidates, or 23.99%, obtained a credit grade or higher in a minimum of five subjects, including both English Language and Mathematics.

It's worth noting that in Nigeria, admission into higher education institutions requires candidates to secure credit passes in five relevant subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, depending on the chosen field of study.

Details about the candidates who sat for the WAEC exam

According to WAEC, 27 candidates with varying degrees of special needs registered for the January/February 2023 WASSCE. Of this number, eight candidates were visually challenged, two had impaired hearing, and four were albinos.

However, WAEC noted that all candidates with special needs were given adequate support during the administration of the exam. This is in line with WAEC's commitment to ensuring that all candidates, regardless of any challenges they may face, have equal opportunities to excel in their academic pursuits.

In terms of gender distribution, WAEC reported that a total of 8,348 candidates took the exam. Out of this number, 4,161 were male candidates, making up 49.84% of the total, while 4,187 were female candidates, representing 50.16%.

Investigation of withheld WASSCE results underway, says WAEC

Meanwhile, the examination body also stated that the cases of the 413 candidates whose results were withheld due to examination malpractice are currently under investigation.

WAEC noted that reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate committee of the Council for determination in due course. The committee's decisions will then be communicated directly to the affected candidates.

