A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to appreciate God for saving her life and that of her family members from what would have been a fire disaster

The woman shared a recording of the mysterious fire that gutted the wall right under where her son sleeps at night

The clip sparked mixed reactions with many persons criticising the woman for making a video in the face of a possible fire incident

A Nigerian woman, Wonder Elliot, has praised God on TikTok for averting a possible fire incident in her little son's room.

She had entered his room to find the wall gutted with fire which she cannot explain.

Photo Credit: @wonderelliot

Source: TikTok

Wonder marvelled that the fire started right under the side of the bed her little son sleeps every night and appreciated God for not letting her down.

She shared a video on TikTok showing the unquenched fire as it burned on the wall below the air conditioner.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@dorisladi said:

"Madam instead of you to quench the fire you are there videoing, nawa ooooooh."

@ijele nwaanyi said:

"I remember when our compound got burnt chia thankgod no one was injured thankgod your son is safe."

@Babygirl said:

"Wow thank God no evil shall see us all."

@Dorothy Benson said:

"All of you saying quench the fire.... if you mistakenly use water in this situation, ur gone.. you need estinguisher for electrical fire."

@Kiddies thrift store said:

"Happened to my AC too, I immediately did a change of to gen switch, and it stopped."

@Nickie said:

"Thank GOD for ur son life nd ur family thank GOD say nothing happened."

@Greg Bradford said:

"Tobechukwu next time you go learn .. instead go off the fire you’re playing song."

Source: Legit.ng