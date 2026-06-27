FIFA has celebrated Ghana's rich World Cup history ahead of the Black Stars' decisive Group L clash against Croatia

The Black Stars need a positive result to strengthen their hopes of reaching the round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Despite FIFA's tribute, Opta's supercomputer still favours Croatia to win the decisive encounter

The Black Stars of Ghana have received a timely morale boost from FIFA ahead of one of the biggest matches of their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Croatia.

With a place in the newly expanded round of 32 at stake, FIFA chose to remind football fans around the world of Ghana's remarkable legacy on the biggest stage by sharing an emotional highlight reel celebrating some of the country's greatest World Cup moments.

Prince Adu and Brandon Thomas-Asante celebrate Ghana's 1-0 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match against Panama. Photo by Ezra Shaw

Source: Getty Images

The video, published on the governing body's official social media channels, arrives just hours before Ghana's final Group L fixture in Philadelphia, where Carlos Queiroz's side will battle Croatia for a place in the knockout rounds.

FIFA celebrates Ghana's rich World Cup history

The tribute showcased some of the most iconic moments produced by the Black Stars across multiple FIFA World Cups, which highlights the country's rise as one of Africa's most respected football nations.

The montage featured memorable goals, dramatic celebrations and defining performances from different generations of Ghanaian stars, including legendary striker Asamoah Gyan, midfield powerhouse Sulley Muntari and versatile midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah.

Among the standout moments were Gyan's unforgettable extra-time winner against the United States in 2010, Muntari's thunderous long-range strike against Uruguay and the beautifully crafted assist from Kwadwo Asamoah that helped Ghana defeat Portugal in 2014.

The video also highlighted the energy and attacking flair that have become synonymous with the Black Stars during their appearances on football's biggest stage.

Thousands of Ghanaian supporters flooded the comment section, praising the country's football heritage while expressing hope that the current generation can add another memorable chapter to that history.

Ghana on the brink of another historic achievement

The timing of FIFA's post could hardly have been more significant.

Ghana head into Saturday's decisive Group L encounter sitting second with four points after defeating Panama before holding tournament favourites England to a goalless draw.

The Black Stars know another positive result against Croatia could secure qualification for the round of 32.

Croatia players pose for photograph before the match between Panama at Toronto Stadium. Photo by Michael Reaves

Source: Getty Images

According to the BBC, Croatia, meanwhile, revived their campaign with a narrow victory over Panama after losing their opening fixture and now require all three points to keep their World Cup dream alive.

England lead the section with four points, while Panama remain rooted to the bottom without a point after two matches.

Ghana have shown resilience throughout the tournament despite entering the competition as outsiders, with midfield youngster Caleb Yirenkyi scoring the team's only goal so far.

Croatia arrive with renewed confidence

Although Croatia struggled early in the competition, Zlatko Dalic's men found their rhythm in the victory over Panama thanks to Ante Budimir's decisive strike.

Experienced names such as Martin Baturina, Petar Musa and Budimir will once again be expected to carry the European side's attacking threat.

Croatia have won three and lost three of their six matches across all competitions this year, while Ghana have managed one victory, two draws and three defeats during the same period.

The statistics suggest both teams have experienced inconsistent form, setting the stage for a tense winner-takes-all encounter in Philadelphia.

Supercomputer still backs Croatia

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer makes Croatia favourites to win the decisive encounter, with Zlatko Dalić's side emerging victorious in 56.3% of the 25,000 pre-match simulations, while a draw accounted for 26.2%, leaving Ghana with the lowest probability of claiming victory.

The figures show the size of the task facing the Black Stars, although they have already shown during the tournament that they are capable of frustrating highly rated opponents and keeping their knockout hopes firmly alive.

Source: Legit.ng